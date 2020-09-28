Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gets PS5 Release Date

✖

Sega has announced that the PlayStation 5 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on March 2, 2021 in North America. The PlayStation 4 version of the game is set to release on November 10th, alongside the other versions of the game. Fans of the series that don't plan on waiting will be happy to know that the PS4 version will receive a free upgrade on the same day that the PS5 version launches. This is true for both the physical and digital versions of the game. Notably, the PS5 version will retail for $59.99, as opposed to the $69.99 that seems to be the new standard.

While many PlayStation fans might consider buying Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 thanks to the free upgrade, it is worth noting that saved data will not be transferable between the two versions of the game. This seems to be the case for all PS4 games, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise. However, gamers that are interested in getting all of the achievements or unlocking everything might want to hold off on buying Like a Dragon until it releases on PS5.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the latest game in Sega's beloved franchise. The game released in Japan earlier this year, and reviews in that region have been fairly strong. While reviews for the series are usually on the stronger side, Like a Dragon has some notable deviations from previous series entries. For the first time, the game takes place in a different region of Japan. There's also an all-new protagonist, and Like a Dragon also features a turn-based battle system, as opposed to the real-time combat that appeared in previous titles. It will be interesting to see if North American audiences embrace these changes in the same way that Japan has!

Do you plan on buying Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4? Or are you planning to wait for the PS5 version next year?