PlayStation 5 Game Prices Revealed

The price of video game software heading into the next console generation has been a hot topic over the last few months, and video game fans now have an idea of what to expect for PlayStation 5. In a new blog post, SIE Worldwide Studios has released the price points for six games arriving at launch for PS5. According to the publisher, "Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from US$49.99 to US$69.99." It should be noted that the $49.99 price point is for the base game for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which has been confirmed as a shorter title. Most of the other games will retail at $69.99, with one exception. The prices can be found below:

Astro's Playroom- pre-installed on PS5

Demon's Souls- $69.99

Destruction All-Stars- $69.99

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales- $49.99

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition- $69.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure- $59.99

Earlier this year, 2K Games faced a lot of pushback when it was announced that NBA 2K21 would retail for $69.99. At the time, it caused quite a bit of speculation that $69.99 would become the new normal for the video game industry, and that seems to be the case.

While the news will come as a disappointment to a lot of gamers, it should be noted that software prices have remained stagnant over the last two decades, despite the steadily increasing costs of development. In fact, over the last three decades, prices have generally decreased, without accounting for inflation! Fortunately, fans have a lot more options than ever before. The fact of the matter is that software prices tend to decrease pretty quickly, so fans that opt to wait a bit can find better bargains. The rise of indie gaming has also provided players with a number of cheap options, as well.

In an interview following the price controversy for NBA 2K21, Xbox boss Phil Spencer claimed that the market will dictate the price for software. Games published by Sony and Microsoft will most likely cost $69.99 for the foreseeable future, but if gamers decide that they aren't willing to spend that, it's possible that the $59.99 price point could return. Time will tell!

