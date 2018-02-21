Yakuza Interview Sheds Light on the Game’s Rising Popularity in the West, Advice for Newcomers, and More

As a huge fan of the Yakuza series, I will take absolutely any opportunity to talk about one of my favourite franchises. The series’ protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, was one of my first ‘hardcore’ video game crushes (sorry, Sephiroth) and watching the franchise grow with each title released has been a wild ride.

One thing that I’ve noticed is that the Yakuza game empire has grown exponentially, especially regarding its popularity in the west. Because of this, we sat down with the Yakuza 6 localization producer Scott Strichart to talk about the rise of the franchise and how it has grown, how easy it is for newcomers to jump into the upcoming game coming to the west, and whether or not the end is near for our favourite gang of anti-heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rising western popularity:

There’s a whole bunch of factors that led what is arguably primarily Yakuza 0’s success in the West. First of all, the Yakuza series is a continuous work set in the same city with the same characters, so despite having a dedicated fanbase prior to Yakuza 0, I think it was really hard for them to convince people to pick it up as each new iteration got further and further away from the genesis of the story, the original Yakuza. Compounding that, is that the series spans three hardware generations, so even if someone did want to start at the beginning, technology moves forward, and old hardware gets tossed aside, making that difficult. So with Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami being a combined package of a prequel and a remake of that inaugural entry on modern hardware, there’s really never been a better time to get into the series. These games made for excellent jumping on points, and after years of being told to, people finally gave it a chance, only to find out what makes the game so special, uniquely interesting, and quite frankly, “gif-able” for themselves.

Wackiness within such a serious environment:

How did this wacky tone develop for something so serious in nature? How has that developed through the series to make something unique?

As a localization guy, I can’t speak specifically to how the ‘wackiness’ got started or why it made its way in there; that would be much better asked of the developers. But I can say that if you’ve played the entirety of the series, you’ll find that this balancing act of humor and drama goes back as early as Yakuza 2, with even some of the original Yakuza’s set pieces and over-the-top plot twists setting the stage for how the series would find its footing in that regard. I think that duality has become part of its identity, and it’s what makes Yakuza such a great series to be a part of.

Newcomers to the franchise:

Consider someone who has been playing Yakuza for a long time. What will surprise them the most about Yakuza 6?

There’s no end to the surprises in a Yakuza game, so that’s a tough question! For a long time fan though, I think Kiryu himself is going to surprise a lot of people. From Yakuza 2 and on, Kiryu has been kind of forced back into things against his will, and he finds himself having to kick everyone’s ass to get back out of it. In Yakuza 6, Kiryu has a surprising level of autonomy. He’s making his own choices, good or bad. He’s commanding the situation. At age 48, Kiryu has stopped giving a damn, and anyone who gets in the way of what he wants is going to have to step aside or get moved.

Personal enjoyment from the series:

What is the one aspect about this franchise that you have enjoyed working with the most?

This probably sounds all kinds of contrived, but outside of working on this game’s incredible cast of characters, the wild plotlines and the bonkers substories, it’s really been the fans that surprised me the most. I guess I was expecting a lot of toxicity coming into this, given the wait times they’ve endured and the patience we ask of them for localization announcements. But what I’ve really found is so much love for the series out there. From fan art to fan fics to lovingly-crafted stupid memes, people adore this franchise, and more than anything, I want to do right by them in whatever ways that are within my power to make possible.

What is Yakuza at its core? Is there an end in sight?

At its core, is Yakuza about gameplay, or is it about the characters? Which is more important to you?

There’s really no separating the two in Yakuza. Without its characters, all you have left is a fun brawler, and without its gameplay, you’ve got a pretty great movie? In my role, I obviously have to focus more on the character and plot side of things, and even when I play games myself, I’m willing to endure a lot to get to that next sweet bit of storytelling. Being a writer at heart will do that to you.

Do you see an end in sight for this iconic series?

I admit that when they said Yakuza 6: The Song of Life would be Kiryu’s final journey, I was kind of beside myself. I wanted to tell them, nooo, I just found my groove on this! But then they went and announced a new protagonist. While nothing’s confirmed for the West concerning him at this point, I’m really interested to see what kind of guy he is and where they’ll take the series with the opportunity to sort of start fresh.

And just because I’m dyin’ to know:

If you could be anyone in the Yakuza universe, who would you be and why?

Uh, if I had to be in this game, I guess I’d want to be Mr. Moneybags from Yakuza 0. He can throw money to avoid fights, and he basically hangs out in bars letting more wealth come to him. Considering the scams, thuggery, and constant external threats in this universe, he seems to have it pretty good.

Scott Strichart has been leading the localization process with his work on Yakuza 6, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza 0. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life makes its western debut on April 17th this year! For more about the game:

In Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family – be those ties through blood or bond – when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. He’ll journey to familiar grounds in Kamurocho and the new setting of Onomichi, a beautiful, sleepy port town in Hiroshima Prefecture, in order to find the answers he seeks. Powered by the brand-new Dragon Engine, the game is the ultimate iteration of Yakuza’s blend of gritty crime story, hyper-explosive combat, and all the vices and distractions those locales have to offer.