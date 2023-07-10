Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG July Releases Include The Most Nostalgic Packs and a Big Surprise

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

July is a great month for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Whether you're a nostalgic collector who prefers the classic cards from yesteryear or you actively play and prefer new releases, this month has a little something for everyone. It will also continue the 25th anniversary celebrations by bringing back five classic booster sets starting on July 14: Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon, Metal Raiders, Spell Ruler, Pharaoh's Servant and Invasion of Chaos. These packs -- which date back to the beginning for the TCG -- include classic cards like Blue Eyes White Dragon, Red Eyes B. Dragon, Exodia the Forbidden One, Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, Dark Magician of Chaos, JINZO, and Summoned Skull.

If you want to relive the magic of opening these 2002, 2003, and 2004 packs you can start on July 14. Each booster set features 24 packs of cards, and each pack contains every card in their original rarity. Individual packs contain nine cards, with one guaranteed Rare card. Super Rare, Ultra Rare, and Secret Rare foil cards are not guaranteed, but can be pulled. The MSRP of each pack is $4.49

Also coming in July, two weeks later on July 28, is Duelist Nexus, which will most notably introduce Illusions, the first new monster type since Cyberse monsters were introduced back in 2017. What makes Illusions unique is they can neither be destroyed in battle or destroy opposing monsters. Rather, they "wield powerful effects that trigger when they go head-to-head with other monsters, negating effects, shifting monsters to 0 ATK, or stealing the monsters outright". Duelist Nexus also comes with a new World Premier theme and new Synchro Monsters.

The Duelist Nexus booster set includes 100 all-new cards, which breaks down to 49 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. 24 of these 100 cards also available in Quarter Century Secret Rare, a brand new rarity introduced this year to celebrate 25 years of TCG. Meanwhile, there's one card in the set that will ONLY be available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare. The breakdown for each pack is one foil card and eight commons that add up to nine cards total. Like the aforementioned legacy packs, the MSRP per pack is $4.49. You can shop new Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG releases here on Amazon.