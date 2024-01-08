Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's First Set of 2024 Is Releasing Very Soon

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's first set of 2024, Maze of Millennia, is releasing very soon. How soon? January 19 soon. Heading into this release, Konami has advertised the set as containing "new long-thought-lost cards seen in the TV series," as well as "some of today's hottest tournament-level cards.

"From the mesmerizing power of Pegasus' Eye of Illusion to the unseen evil of Clorless, Chaos King of Dark World, you'll have your hands full with dozens of new cards that first appeared in or were inspired by the many worlds of Yu-Gi-Oh," reads an official blurb about the product release.

When Maze of Millennia releases, it will boast a set size of 85, and run at the usual $4.49 per pack, with each pack coming with seven cards. Contained within this set there will be 11 Ultra Rares, 16 Super Rares, 57 Rares, 16 Collector's Rares, and 1 Quarter-Century Secret Rare. Meanwhile, each time you open a pack you should expect six rare cards, with one guaranteed foil.

An official production description adds: "You'll need a light source to get through the maze, so start with the brand-new card, Bonfire! This long-awaited Spell Card adds any Level 4 or lower Pyro-Type Monster from your Deck to your hand. It's a must for Duelists interested in the upcoming new theme from Phantom Nightmare, or any Duelist lighting up their "Volcanic" cards from Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano or other fiery Decks! Get a 2-for-1 from your Extra Deck with Harmonic Synchro Fusion! This Spell lets you Tribute 2 monsters to Special Summon both a Fusion Monster they could form AND a Synchro Monster they could form – you get both! Are you using Garura, Wings of Resonant Life from the 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes? Now you can Summon Garura and get a free Synchro Monster to clear the way for Garura to attack directly and do double damage!"

The production description continues: "Infect your opponent's Extra Deck with the dark power of Number 1: Infection Buzzking! This Rank 8 Xyz Monster lets you peer into your opponent's Extra Deck and eliminate a dangerous card before it can even be played. This Fiend is also easy to Summon with the many Level 8 "Horus" monsters from Age of Overlord! Add in another effect that can destroy any card your opponent controls, and inflict damage if you targeted a monster, and the Fiend uprising in the Dueling world shows no sign of stopping! Sometimes the best things in life aren't free. Transaction Rollback is going to cost you half your Life Points, but will duplicate any Normal Trap Card in either Graveyard! First you get to play it from your field and copy a Normal Trap from your opponent's GY, then you get a second charge by banishing it from your Graveyard to copy a Normal Trap Card in your own GY. If you just built your "Labrynth" Deck with the cards from 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes you'll want to make sure to pick up this endlessly useful Trap Card to go with it!"