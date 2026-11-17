The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake has achieved a major sales milestone in the United States, becoming the first game since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to sell more than 1 million physical copies during its launch week. The Nintendo Switch 2 remake managed the feat after just 7 days on sale, marking an impressive debut for one of Nintendo’s most celebrated adventures and giving the franchise yet another major commercial success.

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As reported by TechRadar, Ocarina of Time Remake crossed the 1-million physical sales mark in a single US launch week, a feat that had not been achieved since Tears of the Kingdom arrived back in May 2023. The remake has also quickly established itself as the best-selling game in the United States so far this year, surpassing other major releases in 2026 after only a week on the market.

Ocarina of Time Joins Tears of the Kingdom in a Rare Sales Milestone

Courtesy of Nintendo

The achievement is notable because of how few games have managed to reach that level of physical sales in such a short period, especially since digital-only game releases are far more common now. Tears of the Kingdom was one of Nintendo’s biggest releases of the Switch generation, making Ocarina of Time Remake’s ability to match that particular launch milestone a significant accomplishment in itself for the remake. It’s also a strong showing for a game that is revisiting a title originally released decades ago on Nintendo 64 back in 1998.

A big reason for the success is that Nintendo has given the remake release a substantial modern presentation overhaul for its Switch 2 debut. The original adventure has been refreshed with updated visuals and audio, while redesigned puzzles and quality-of-life improvements help bring the classic experience in line with modern expectations. Those changes have helped introduce the classic to a new generation of players while giving longtime fans another reason to return to Hyrule. The release also arrives as part of the franchise’s 40th anniversary celebrations, making its strong commercial performance an welcome result for Nintendo.

What’s more, Ocarina of Time Remake isn’t a new entry designed to move the franchise forward. It’s a return to a familiar adventure that has been celebrated for decades, yet its modern release has still managed to attract an enormous audience. That speak volumes to the staying power of Nintendo’s most recognizable properties and the continued interest in revisiting some of gaming’s most influential experiences.

More than two decades after its original release, Ocarina of Time remains one of the most recognizable names in the medium. Its latest release has now delivered a commercial result that places it alongside one of the franchise’s biggest modern successes, giving Nintendo another impressive milestone to celebrate during a landmark year for The Legend of Zelda.