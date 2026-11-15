Ocarina of Time Remake’s First Mods Are Already Here, & One Adds Co-Op Multiplayer

The recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has been wildly successful, with the game garnering extremely positive reviews from nostalgic fans and completely new audiences. As such, the game has already gotten tons of support on the Switch 2, with fans already putting together mod projects a little over a week since launch. One of the best mods to come out recently is an Ocarina of Time multiplayer fan project, reflecting some of the adjustments made to the original game over the last 28 years.

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Mods for the original Ocarina of Time are some of the most infamous in gaming, turning the classic masterpiece into something new long before a complete remake. Some famous mods include “The Sealed Palace” or “The Missing Link,” which added new stories to Ocarina of Time comparable to an official release by Nintendo themselves. Alternatively, speedrunner hacks and other exploits in Ocarina of Time have long been at the center of that game’s community, so it’s no wonder that game-altering mods are beginning to appear within the Switch 2 version.

2-4 Player Co-Op Now Exists in Ocarina of Time’ Remake Thanks to One Developing Fan Mod

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Created by Reddit user , the multiplayer Ocarina of Time remake mod is an open source fan project meant to allow 2-4 players to join up together for playthroughs of the game. The project is in its early stages, with the user looking for others to help advance its development, but even at the basic level, this is still an impressive expansion of what the iconic game normally allows. Currently, the mod has some issues with syncing players together, but it has been released for general audiences to try. For right now, here are some features players can look forward to in the mod:

Sharing weapons and gear with any nearby friend

Trading equipment like items, Heart Containers, and more

Fighting enemies at the same time alongside allies

Exploring open areas with other players

Traveling in and out of dungeons alongside other players

This mod is designed to be run not off the Switch 2 version of the Ocarina of Time remake, but rather a PC emulation players have to set up themselves. Unlike some other modding projects, players can’t just download Ocarina of Time with the mod installed, they have to get the game first and then acquire the mod separately. In the future, there may be packaging the mod with the game files, but due to the recency of the mod, optimization like that could still be somewhat far off.

Yet, once you’re able to put everything together, this is one of the most interesting ways to try the remake, showing an innovative path for The Legend of Zelda the series likely won’t adopt in mainline titles. Other games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have also arrived onto PC recently through fan projects, alongside Wind Waker and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, the overwhelming appeal of Ocarina of Time helped it get modded onto PC the same day it launched on the Switch 2, making this multiplayer mod’s rapid arrival not too surprising in the long run.

Players Can Come Together to Explore Hyrule, but Not Without Several Limitations

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The co-op gameplay of Ocarina of Time‘s first major mod for the remake is extensive, giving players ways to explore dungeons, travel the open-world, and defeat enemies together. That being said, there are several glitches and pitfalls of the mod right now, namely among the extra features Ocarina of Time has outside its normal game loop. For example, players can’t go fishing together, removing one of the most popular mini-games within the title from co-op compatibility. This is a shame, as fishing seems like the one activity besides “normal” gameplay you would want to do with friends often.

Likewise, players aren’t able to play certain Ocarina tunes in the multiplayer mod, at least with sound. All of the mechanical uses for Ocarina songs still work within the context of the remake’s gameplay, but the audio sometimes cuts out entirely. This means no Ocarina jam sessions with a band of players in Ocarina of Time, at least until the mod gets past its beta phase. Despite these limitations, the mod is fairly comprehensive right now, although it does not scale enemies to match new player pool sizes as your group adventures around Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda community has come far over the years, evolving from the 1998 classic to develop incredible technical know-how to make this mod so fast. At this point, it is unclear if split screen will be added, or if the project was created so fast using AI “vibe-based” coding, which would be disappointing. At least for now, the Ocarina of Time remake is something that can be shared now more than ever before, even the incomplete state of this mod has its imperfections.

What do you think of this multiplayer mod for the Ocarina of Time remake? Let us know in the comments below!