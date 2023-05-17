Tears of the Kingdom Is the Fastest-Selling Zelda Game Ever

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda franchise. Upon its release at the end of this past week, Tears of the Kingdom was lavished with praise from critics around the globe (including ourselves). Now, it's become clear that this critical praise is directly leading to commercial success for Nintendo in a massive way.

Announced on social media today, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold a staggering 10 million copies. This total is based on the game's sales over the first three days of its availability, which makes it the fastest-selling Zelda title ever. To put in better context just how impressive this achievement is, the lifetime sales for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are only a little more than 30 million across both Nintendo Switch and Wii U. For Tears of the Kingdom to have already reached a third of this total in less than one week is astounding, to say the least.

The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda series.



What's even more impressive about this new record that Tears of the Kingdom has set for the Zelda series is that The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo's oldest properties and has been around for over 35 years. To see that Tears of the Kingdom is now setting new records for the franchise nearly four decades after it first debuted is incredibly impressive and shows just how much life this property still has in it. Then again, the Nintendo Switch's massive install base (which sits at over 125 million units in total) has surely aided Tears of the Kingdom when it comes to selling at such a high clip out of the gate.

