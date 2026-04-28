The Last Gas Station Is a Satisfying Blend of Mystery & Management Sim (Review)

If you enjoy management sims like I do, chances are, you’ve run your fair share of restaurants, hotels, and museums. But what about the last gas station in a rundown old town? That’s what you’ll take on in The Last Gas Station, but with a twist. There’s something strange going on here, and while you might want to investigate, the locals keep saying it’s not safe to go out at night. It’s this blend of a unique management sim scenario and mysterious plot that drew me to The Last Gas Station, which I had the pleasure of playing early for review.

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Games that combine cozy mechanics with a dash of unsettling mystery and even horror are on the rise. The Last Gas Station isn’t altogether terrifying, but there’s definitely something unsettling going on. And that will keep you coming back for more if the satisfying grind of running and improving your gas station doesn’t get its hooks in you. Though there are a few minor setbacks with pacing, The Last Gas Station is a unique and engaging entry in the management sim space.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Satisfying management gameplay loop Story pacing sometimes feels a bit uneven Well-balanced progression of shop upgrades & automation Some tasks can start to feel repetitive Stunning pixel art style Engaging story that makes you want to keep playing

The Last Gas Station Offers In-Depth Progression and Automation That Management Sim Fans Will Love

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When you start your journey in The Last Gas Station, you step into the role of running an abandoned gas station. The previous owner has mysteriously vanished, so now it’s up to you to get this place back up to snuff. Like many management sims, you’ll start small, with just a single working manual gas pump and an old cash register. But that’s just the beginning.

This game offers a satisfying series of upgrades to unlock, helping you grow your gas station into a go-to destination. Not only can you purchase upgrades for your gas station’s appearance and equipment, but you can also restore a repair shop and car wash. Of course, you’re the sole employee, so all these businesses are yours to run. That’s where automation comes in, with helpful upgrades to let customers pump their own gas.

Along with upgrades, you’ll unlock new types of items to stock in your convenience store as you go. This, along with the quest goals that display at the bottom of the screen, ensures that there’s a satisfying sense of progression as you go about your days in The Last Gas Station. Particularly in the early game, there’s always something to work towards, and that’s what makes any management sim worth its salt in my opinion.

Of course, along with progression, you also want some variety in the gameplay loop. The Last Gas Station delivers here, too. You start with pumping gas, stocking shelves, and running the cash register. But as you unlock new upgrades, you get new tasks, like washing cars and running the repair shop. I especially liked the clear notifications that help you keep track of where your customers are as you run around your property. The management tasks feel engaging, but not impossible to keep up with, striking a solid balance.

That said, as you get into the later game, the goals can start to feel so lofty that things do get a bit repetitive. Days can go by as you work toward hitting that next milestone of ringing up customers or filling up gas tanks. Though I would’ve liked a steadier sense of momentum, the gameplay loop is nevertheless really satisfying. And of course, the game’s mysterious and slightly unsettling story will keep you coming back for more, even if the grind of topping off oil and washing cars starts to wear on you.

The Story Pacing Isn’t Perfect, But It’ll Keep You Coming Back for More

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The first thing I noticed about The Last Gas Station was its stunning pixel art, which renders the gas station and the surrounding rural area truly breathtaking. The second thing, though, was the story. Right from day one, you’re hooked into the mystery of what happened to the previous owner, and why the locals keep warning you not to go out at night. As you play through your days running and improving the gas station, you’ll uncover hints and clues about what’s going on in this small town.

The Last Gas Station doles out its plot in a few ways. You’ll run across random events at night and conversations with customers during the day, which flesh out the setting and the story. You also find old voice recorders with missives from someone who was once looking into the strangeness of Cloven Peak. In this way, the story progression feels pretty satisfying early on, as you begin to piece together the mystery. But these moments do slow down as you get further in, adding to the feeling that the mid-to-late game is a bit of a grind.

Despite a few pacing snags, however, the story is definitely a strong point for this one. It adds another layer to the management gameplay, giving you a purpose beyond just unlocking every upgrade for your gas station. It’s a mystery you want to solve, and each clue feels like an enticing piece of the puzzle.

Between the stunning pixel art, compelling story, and satisfying management gameplay loop, The Last Gas Station is a must-play for fans of the genre. It offers a unique twist on the management sim while still delivering the core components you want to see in this kind of game. And of course, there’s a mystery to solve, which adds another layer to keep you clocking in day after day.

The Last Gas Station releases on April 28th for PC via Steam. It costs $13.99, with an introductory launch discount of 15% off. ComicBook received a PC copy of The Last Gas Station for the purpose of this review.