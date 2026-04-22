5 Popular Games That Prove Cozy Horror Is The Next Big Gaming Trend

At first glance, cozy games and horror games feel like opposite ends of the genre spectrum. The “cozy” label typically gets applied to farming sims, life sims, and visual novels, whereas horror games bring fear to all kinds of play styles. But over the last few years, traditionally “cozy” genres have been getting the horror treatment, with surprisingly delightful results. The “horror meets Stardew Valley” pitch used to feel like an oddity, but it’s becoming its own sub-genre. And that sub-genre isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

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Games like Grimshire or Graveyard Keeper have that pixel art, cozy aesthetic at first glance. But their subject matter brings in horror elements, making them a great sell for people who enjoy farming sims but also aren’t afraid of things that go bump in the night. And for those who prefer to avoid a good jump scare, they can be a soft entry point into horror. Clearly, there’s an audience for cozy horror, because these games just keep coming. And the ones we already have? They’ve definitely found their people.

5) Grimshire

Image courtesy of Acute Owl Studio

Released in Early Access in 2025, Grimshire has already gained attention for its blend of pixel art farming sim and dark survival elements. It has achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and a steadily growing following throughout its road to 1.0. With around 50 hours of playtime in Early Access, Grimshire just keeps getting better and bringing more fans into the fold as it does.

The game is a bit light on horror compared to other entries on this list. But it’s definitely darker than your average farming sim. Players must work to keep themselves and their community alive, with real stakes thanks to the ever-looming threat of a deadly plague. And yes, this game features villager permadeath for many characters, so it’s far grittier and more real-world terrifying than your average farming sim.

4) Cult of the Lamb

Image courtesy of Massive Monster and Devolver Digital

As its name suggests, Cult of the Lamb might have a cute art style, but it’s got a pretty dark premise. Released in 2022, the game brings a dark, cult-leader twist to the single-player base-building genre. And that’s proved to be a formula that works, as the game has maintained an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam with early 60K reviews and counting. If any game offered early proof that cozy horror is an oxymoron that works, it’s Cult of the Lamb.

In Cult of the Lamb, players step into the role of a false prophet tasked with forming a cult. As the possessed lamb cult leader, you build your following while performing dark rituals, preaching fake sermons, and yes, occasionally taking out the nonbelievers. Though much of the base-building gameplay feels cozy, the subject matter is more akin to horror. And somehow, it works. It works really well.

3) Graveyard Keeper

Image courtesy of Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild

This game recently returned to top of mind when the devs announced a sequel, then made the first game entirely free across all platforms for a limited time. But even before reaching those new heights, the 2018 medeival graveyard sim was plenty popular with cozy gamers and RPG lovers alike. It retains a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 17K reviews. And clearly, the devs feel confident enough about its sales that they’re ready to release a sequel.

In Graveyard Keeper, players run a medieval graveyard. It’s part management sim, part RPG, and all a little bit spooky thanks to the dead bodies of it all. Despite the pixel art and management sim qualities, Graveyard Keeper packs in dark humor and forces players to make difficult ethical decisions. It’s yet another use case that blending stereotypically cozy game mechanics with horror elements can work, and its sequel will bring us all that and (hopefully) more.

2) Crop

Image courtesy of Carbonara Games and 11 bit studios

Now on to one of the more recently revealed, upcoming titles that’s already gaining steam. Crop is an upcoming “creepy farm sim” that was revealed at the Triple-I showcase earlier this month. And it already has over 100K wishlists and counting, proving that the blend of horror elements and farming sim cozy gameplay continues to be in demand with gamers.

Crop is billed as “if David Lynch and Twin Peaks met a little Stardew Valley with a lil’ Lovecraft.” In other words, cozy plus horror plus just plain weird. The game features management sim and farming elements while also delivering a mysterious story steeped in psychological horror. Farm your homestead to survive while uncovering the mystery of what led you to be so cut off from the rest of the world. This game might not have a release date yet, but it’s clear that gamers are ready to see what this cozy horror blend has to offer.

1) Grave Seasons

Image courtesy of Perfect Garbage and Blumhouse Games

A long-awaited release from Perfect Garbage and Blumhouse Games, Grave Seasons only recently unveiled its release date. Ahead of its August 14th launch for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S, the game has hit over 500 wishlists on Steam. Like Crop, this game will deliver a horror farming sim with investigative elements. But there’s also romance.

In Grave Seasons, players will run a farm in the unsettling town of Ashenridge. Like any good farm sim, you’ll get to know the villagers and even fall in love. But there’s a twist. Someone in town is a supernatural serial killer, so you’ll need to watch out for who you decide to get close to. It’s a blend of cozy gaming and true crime investigative horror that fans are eager to get their hands on when it launches later this year.

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