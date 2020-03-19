Pokemon Flocked Charmander and Bulbasaur Exclusive Funko Pops Are In Stock

Last week, Funko launched a ton of Emerald City Comic Con exclusive Pop figures despite the fact that ECCC 2020 was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Quite a few of the retailer shared exclusive Pop figures were still available at the time of writing, and you can explore them all right here. However, the Walmart exclusive Flocked (fuzzy) Pokemon Pop figure sold out quickly at launch. If you missed it the first time around, your second chance is happening right now.

The Pokemon Flocked Charmander ECCC 2020 Funko Pop exclusive is in stock here at Walmart for $15 while supplies last. Charmander was joined by an Amazon exclusive flocked Bulbasaur, which is also in stock right here for the same price. If they sell out, you should be able to grab them here on eBay.

In other Funko news, one of the hottest Pop figures on the planet right now is this Naruto Shippuden Jiraiya on Toad. Naruto fans have been waiting a long time for the Jiraiya Pop, and it appears that Funko went the extra mile by delivering a deluxe Pop Ride.

Currently, the Jiraiya Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that's available to pre-order here for $29.90, but you can save 20% using the code HT20 at checkout. It's slated to ship between April 20thth and May 1st. Side note: Hot Topic has announced that they're shutting down all of their physical stores through March 30th due to the coronavirus pandemic, so if you're Funko Pop hunting, you'll need to do it online for the time being. On that note, details about Hot Topic's ECCC exclusives can be found here.

