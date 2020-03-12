Funko's ECCC 2020 Hot Topic Pop Figures Include Dragon Ball Z, DC Comics, Harry Potter, and Mulan

Emerald City Comic Con 2020 has been postponed until some point this summer, but the exclusive Funko Pop releases will go on as planned - sort of. All of the Funko Pop figures that would have been sold at the show will now be sold here at the Funko Shop as part of their first Virtual Con starting at 10am EST (7am PST) on March 13th. This includes convention exclusives and the con-only shared exclusives. More info about that can be found here.

The bottom line is that the convention Pops will be extremely difficult to get, but the good news is that most of the the retailer shared exclusive Pops will launch as planned. This includes some fantastic figures from Hot Topic, which are expected to launch right here and via the links below around midnight EST / 9pm PST tonight March 12-13th. Note that the following links won't be live until launch:

Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch also has a Millhouse Pop figure from The Simpsons on tap, and it should arrive right here at the same time.

The Dragon Ball Z Perfect Cell glow-in-the-dark figure is likely to be the most popular release of the bunch, so you'll want to jump on that one quickly. It's one of three DBZ Pop figures set to launch as an ECCC exclusive tonight. The others will be available on Amazon (Vegeta Eating Noodles) and via FYE (Chrome Green Piccolo). Both of those figures are expected to launch around midnight EST as well.

The Zatanna Pop figure should be popular, and it has the distinction of being the only DC Comics Pop figure release of the show. The Harry Potter Nymphadora Tonks figure is also pretty spectacular. Surprisingly, it's one of only two Harry Potter Pop figure releases at ECCC / Virtual Con. The other is Fleur Delacour, which launched here at Barnes & Noble early.

Finally, Disney fans will want to add the the Mulan Mushu riding Panda figure to their collection. It's a Pop Rides figure - and just look at it!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.