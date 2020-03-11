Here's Where to Get Funko's ECCC 2020 and Virtual Con Pop Figures

Emerald City Comic Con 2020 has been postponed until the summer over coronavirus concerns, but Funko's show will go on! They've announced their first ever Virtual Con where all Pop figure exclusives that would have been sold at the show will be available online here at the Funko Shop starting at 10am EST (7am PST) on March 13th. Your chances of scoring one of those is slim, but the good news is that retailer shared exclusive Pop figures will go on as planned. Get ready, because the party begins tonight March 12 -13 after midnight EST (9pm PST). Here's what you need to know...

A complete breakdown of the ECCC 2020 / Virtual Con Funko Pop figures can be found below along with links where they can be ordered and exact release times if they have been confirmed. The list will update with new links and information as it becomes available (sometimes retailers release these shared exclusives a bit early, so make sure to check in). If convention exclusives or retailer exclusives sell out, you'll be able to find what you need here on eBay.

Funko ECCC 2020 Convention Exclusives: Order here at Funko Shop starting at 10am EST (7am PST) March 13th:

Indiana Jones Adventure: Indiana Jones (Metallic / 10-inch)

Grand Budapest Hotel: Zero and Gustave (2-Pack)

Pop Pins Avengers Infinity War Thanos

Pop Pins ECCC Crusaders 2-Pack GITD

FunkoShop Shared Exclusives: Order here at Funko Shop starting at 10am EST (7am PST) March 13th:

Freddy Funko: Freddy Funko with Funko HQ

X-Men: Toad

Speed Racer: Speed Racer

Ad Icons Pez Boy (Fireman)

The Flintstones: The Great Gazoo (GITD)

College Mascots: Harry the Husky (Flocked)

Trolls: Green Troll

Pop Soda: Batman (Green)

Pop Soda: Batman (Pink / Chase)

Pop Soda Huckleberry Hound (Green)

Pop Soda: Huckleberry Hound (Purple / Chase)

Pop Soda: Scott Pilgrim

Pop Soda: Scott Pilgrim (Green Shirt / Chase)

Pop Soda: Ramona Flowers (Pink Hair With Goggles)

Pop Soda: Ramona Flowers (Green Hair / Chase)

Funkoverse Golden Girls 2-Pack Expandalone

Funkoverse Jurassic Park 4-Pack

Funkoverse Jurassic Park 2-Pack Expandalone

Funkoverse Aggretsuko Expansion

Amazon Shared Exclusives: Order Here / Or Here (Most likely around midnight EST / 9pm PST tonight 3/12 - 3/13)

Dragon Ball Z Vegeta (Eating Noodles)

Pokemon Bulbasaur (Flocked)

Sleeping Beauty Fauna/Flora/Merryweather 3-Pack

Walmart Shared Exclusives: Order Here (Confirmed for 12:01 am EST / 9:01 pm PST tonight 3/12 - 3/13)

Office Dwight Schrute as Recyclops

Pokemon Charmander (Flocked)

Entertainment Earth Shared Exclusive: Order Here (Confirmed for 12pm EST / 9am PST on 3/13):

Starship Troopers Tanker Bug (6-inch)

GameStop Shared Exclusives: Order Here (Most likely around midnight EST / 9pm PST tonight 3/12 - 3/13). Individual links can be found below (links wont be live until launch).

Hot Topic Shared Exclusives: Order Here (Most likely around midnight EST / 9pm PST tonight 3/12 - 3/13). Individual links can be found below (links won't be live until launch).

BoxLunch Shared Exclusives: Order Here (Most likely around midnight EST / 9pm PST tonight 3/12 - 3/13). Direct link is available below (link won't be live until launch).

Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million Shared Exclusives: Order via the links below (LIVE NOW)

Walgreens Shared Exclusives: Order Here (Release time unknown)

X-Men: Gambit

FYE Shared Exclusives: Order Here (Most likely around midnight EST / 9pm PST tonight 3/12 - 3/13)

Dragon Ball Z: Piccolo (Chrome Green)

Masters of the UniverseL Tri-Klops

Target Shared Exclusives: Order Here (Most likely around midnight EST / 9pm PST tonight 3/12 - 3/13). Individual links can be found below.

ReedPop Booth Shared Exclusives:

ECCC Crusaderette and T-Shirt

ECCC Crusaders 2-Pack Pins

Funko HQ Shared Exclusives (Everett Store):

Myths Loch Ness Monster (GITD)

