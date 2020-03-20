Disney's Onward Available On Digital Tonight, Disney+ Date Revealed

Movies are being sent from theaters to home television screens in an effort to make up for what's being lost with the closing of theater chains around the world, and now one of the most popular movies of the year is getting the on-demand treatment. Disney and Pixar's Onward just hit theaters earlier this month, but due to the coronavirus pandemic causing people to stay in their homes, the House of Mouse is making it available to stream even earlier than expected. Disney has announced that Onward will be available to purchase on-demand beginning Friday, March 20th at 8 pm ET. It will arrive on Disney+ on April 3rd.

"While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

One of the most exciting things about this Onward home release is that fans will be able to purchase it permanently, not just rent it. Some of the other films that were in theaters when things around the country started shutting down, such as Invisible Man and The Hunt, are only available to rent digitally, for the same price Onward will cost to purchase. Onward will cost $19.99 and you can get it from any of the following on-demand services:

Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, FandangoNOW

Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers who go on a quest to retrieve a source of magic power, in order to resurrect their late father for 24 hours. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also star.

Onward will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning April 3rd. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

