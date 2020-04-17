The Final Reebok U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper Sneakers Will Launch for Alien Day 2020

Alien Day happens each year on April 26 as 4/26 is an homage to moon LV-426 - the setting for the 1986 film Aliens. For the last three years, Reebok has partnered with the Alien franchise on a pair of limited edition sneakers to celebrate the holiday, and the Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper will be the fourth and final pair of the partnership. It looks like they saved the best for last.

This year's sneaker design is inspired by the United States Colonial Marines (U.S.C.M.) and Aliens’ protagonist PFC William Hudson. It's absolutely loaded with details and Easter eggs for fans. Here's the official breakdown:

Upper is designed with protective ballistic textile material

Durable molded rubber window box replaces Reebok Union Jack with Weyland Yutani “W” logo

Heel camouflage is an exact replication of the one-of-one camo pattern designed for the film’s U.S.C.M. fatigues

“Eyes on Your Back” motif on right heel reflects graphic on back right shoulder of Hudson’s body armor

Right ankle/heel webbing reads “We Endanger Species” from Bug Stomper logo

Left and right sockliner feature “Death or Glory” skull and Weyland Yutani Corp logo with soldier number respectively

Tactile molded neoprene booties feature replica U.S.S. Sulaco and U.S.C.M. Screaming Eagle patches

Transparent hangtag replicates U.S.C.M. dog tags featured in the film

Underside of right forefoot strap reads “Contents Under Pressure” as painted on back of Hudson’s body armor

Unique QR code on the underside of the left forefoot strap provides exclusive access to the Alien Universe microsite featuring unreleased content from the forthcoming books “The Making of Aliens” by Titan (See on Amazon) and “Alien The Original Screenplay” by Dark Horse Comics (See on Amazon).

The Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper will be available at Reebok.com on April 26th at 7am PT (10am ET) for $220 in very limited quantities. These sneakers sell out quickly each year, so you'll want to be there when they go live. In the meantime, you can take a closer look at the sneakers below, along with a pair of shirts that will be part of the Reebok Alien collection this year.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.