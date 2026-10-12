Save $20 on the Awesome 8BitDo NES-Inspired Mechanical Keyboard and Joystick Set

The Nintendo Entertainment System was my first video game console, and I associate it with all the magic of discovering a lifelong love of video games. As a result, my eyes turn into hearts the moment I see anything that looks like the good old NES—and this mechanical keyboard and joystick set inspired by it sent me into full fangirl mode the moment I saw it.

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Made by 8BitDo, a company that also makes absolutely fantastic controllers I highly recommend, the Retro Joystick and Mechanical Keyboard – N Edition is not just a delight to look at, but also has the creamy keyboard feel that sends my neurospicy brain straight to heaven. And while this set is well worth its $99.99 price tag, you can grab it at Best Buy for $79.99 right now, saving $20 off the retail price.

Best Buy Exclusive Retro Joystick and Mechanical Keyboard – N Edition

Available Now | $79.99 (was $99.99)

Every detail of this keyboard and joystick set is glowing with love for the original NES, from the cardinal red buttons to the bright power button. This set is similar to the Retro 68 NES 40th edition that’s already sold out, but the dual Super Buttons are plain instead of carrying the NES 40th logo.

You can expect the same build quality as an 8BitDo controller in this keyboard. It can be connected wired, via Bluetooth, or via 2.4G wireless. If you choose to use a wireless option, you can expect about 200 hours of use before you’ll need to recharge, which takes about four hours.

The keyboard features an independent control panel with knobs and buttons you can customize. And speaking of that, the whole keyboard is built for customization, allowing you to change key mapping on the fly and use macro functions you’ll love. This set is made for use with Windows 10 and above and Android 9.0 and above. It has tons of special features, which we’ll list below.

87 keys

Kailh Box White Switches V2—Fami and N editions only

8BitDo Cloud Gray Linear Mechanical Switches (Co-developed with HUANO)—N64 30th edition only

Hot-swappable PCB

Support n-key rollover

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2

Dye-sublimation PBT keycaps with MDA-like height—Fami and N editions only

Dye-sublimation PBT keycaps / ABS + PC double-shot keycaps with matte UV coating—N64 30th edition only

Programmable buttons

Fast-mapping on programmable buttons (no software needed)

Top mount style

This set is exclusive to Best Buy, so you cannot get it anywhere else. The keyboard and Dual Super Buttons retail for $99.99 as a set, and the Super Stick retails for $14.99, so this set is valued at just under $115. It’s an absolute steal if you’re in the market for the full package. If you prefer just the keyboard and the Dual Super Buttons, Amazon has a 10% off deal on those, taking the price down to $89.99—but the Best Buy deal gets you an extra peripheral for $10 less.