Nintendo Switch 2 Drops to Lowest Price Yet in Rare Pre-Holiday Deal

Nintendo officially changed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 from $449 to $499 on September 1. The company cited global memory chip shortages as the reason for the price increase, but those who hadn’t gotten around to picking up the system yet heaved a collective sigh as yet another hobby got more expensive—which is why this Woot deal on the Switch 2 is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss out on.

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Woot is selling the Switch 2 for $469, $30 below the console’s current MSRP. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen online, as most major retailers sell the console for $499. And since Woot is owned by Amazon, it ships free if you’re already a Prime member. It will arrive by November 13 if you order it today, checking at least one person off your holiday shopping list (unless it’s for you, and if so, happy gaming!).

Nintendo Switch 2

Available Now | $469 (was $499)

The Nintendo Switch 2 was originally released in June 2025, so it’s just over a year old. The game library has grown nicely since then, which is great news if you haven’t invested in the console yet. I wouldn’t have recommended purchasing it at launch unless you are a rabid Mario Kart fan, as Mario Kart World was its launch title.

This box contains the Switch 2 console and dock, and it does not come with any games, which is why you’re getting that sweet low price. We’ve seen Woot list this Switch 2 deal before and it usually sells out quickly, so if it’s still in stock when you read this, we recommend grabbing it before it sells out again.

Now that you have a new Switch 2, you’re going to need some games. Luckily, we have a list of our top picks ready for you to peruse. We’ve also reviewed several of them, so check out our linked reviews if you’d like a deeper dive.

Nintendo Switch 2 Games We Recommend

Available Now | $69

Image Courtesy of Nintendo

In her review, ComicBook writer Amanda Kay Oaks calls Pokémon Pokopia “the best Pokémon game in years.” I’m inclined to agree, as this unusual mix of Minecraft and Animal Crossing perfectly blends the cozy game craze in a way only Nintendo can.

You play as a Ditto that wakes up in a barren world after most humans and Pokémon have vanished. After joining forces with a Tangrowth, you set out to restore the world by cleaning up wastelands, reviving dead biomes, and building communities. You also meet Pokémon along the way who will teach you new moves so you can develop your environment in creative ways.

Pokémon Pokopia is truly charming, and if you’re a fan of the series, it’s a must-have. I even recommend it for folks who have never played a Pokémon game before, as it might be your gateway into the fandom.

Available Now | $69

I have not played a Donkey Kong game since the GameCube bongo peripheral days, so it took me by surprise when everyone started raving about Donkey Kong Bananza. In his review, ComicBook writer Logan Moore calls it one of his favorite Nintendo games of the past decade, which is very high praise.

While I haven’t played it myself, what I hear about Donkey Kong Bananza is that the game lets you destroy everything, from the ground under your feet to the backgrounds. This makes for a fun flurry of punching, picking up giant rocks and hurling them at enemies, or simply digging a hole underground.

If you like the idea of turning off your brain and enjoying the polished joy of a Nintendo platformer, Donkey Kong Bananza will not disappoint.

Available Now | $48.99

I’ve never played a Kirby game that didn’t delight me, and Kirby Air Riders is no exception. I did not play the original Air Riders on the GameCube, so I was happy to see a sequel slated to come to the Switch 2. Since this game is from Super Smash Bros series director Masahiro Sakurai, I expected it to be light-hearted and fun—and it delivers.

ComicBook writer Logan Moore mentions that the gameplay is simple in his review, making this an ideal pick for young kids or a family to play together. The chaotic City Trial is especially fun, as it lets all players loose within a single stage and gives them five minutes to earn power-ups to improve their vehicles.

With a charming presentation and a terrific soundtrack, Kirby Air Riders is a perfect addition to your Nintendo Switch 2 library if you want something fun to play that will get the whole family laughing.

Available Now | $49.98

Orbitals caught my eye the moment I saw its ’90s anime-inspired characters. But the two-player co-op gameplay also appealed to me, as I love playing games like this with my husband.

In Orbitals, you pilot a spaceship to explore mysterious abandoned space stations, solving puzzles as a duo. Each character wields unique tools, and you’ll need to learn to use both to successfully navigate your way through each station you find. I love the energetic soundtrack from composer duo Falk and Klou, which features vocals from J-pop icon Mami Ayukawa and fits perfectly with the nostalgic vibe.

Orbitals is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, so this is the only way you can play it. It’s a ton of fun, so take advantage of that!

Available Now | $32.08

Of all the games I’ve spent time with in the last year, Absolum is the one I’ve poured the most hours into. It’s the first roguelike I’ve played since Hades that uniquely executes the formula, and after all the time I’ve spent, I am delighted that there’s still so much more to discover.

Absolum lets you play four different characters as you lead an uprising against bad guy Azra. The game lets you skip lore if you prefer to focus on beating baddies up, but it’s worth taking the time to read because the story is terrific. Builds are creative and fun, with options like water and thorn attacks, and the branching paths mean you never have the same run twice.

The game features both couch co-op and online play, and while it’s very fun to play solo, I enjoy it most with a friend in tow.