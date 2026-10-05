Score the LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer for Just $45 at Walmart

If you’re dying to own LEGO’s Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer, but the $799.99 version is out of reach, there’s a more moderate LEGO version of Darth Vader’s flagship that you can add to your collection—and you can get it today for just $45, saving you $24.99 off the MSRP of $69.99.

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This is just one LEGO deal of many in Walmart’s Deals sale, which runs from October 5-11 and features discounts across many of LEGO’s best-known collaborations, including Disney, Star Wars, Animal Crossing, Wicked, and more.

LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer

Available Now | $45 (was $69.99)

This is the third version of the Executor Super Star Destroyer released by LEGO (set 75356), and it originally came out in 2023. It measures 17 inches long, has 630 pieces, and is intended for builders 18 years old and up. You also get two small Star Destroyers with this set, which can be attached with translucent pieces. When paired, they show off just how massive Vader’s craft is, making it all the more menacing.

The set comes with a buildable stand, a nameplate, and a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque, making it a handsome addition to any collector’s shelf. LEGO recommends using its Builders app for assistance while you build, which offers the ability to track your builds, view them in 3D, and get instructions as needed. I highly recommend this app, as I am a visual person, and it helps me visualize where my build is going easily.

This set is still listed on LEGO but is currently sold out, making this the lowest price we’ve seen outside of resellers selling used sets.

There are a few other Star Wars sets in the sale, including the Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV set for $50 (was $79.99), the BB-8 Astromech Droid for $60 (was $89.99), the BARC Speeder Escape from The Mandalorian for $20 (was $29.99), Grogu’s Homestead for $10 (was $19.99), The Mandalorian and Grogu Anzellan Starship for $50 (was $74.99), and the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Bust for $28 (was $39.99).

While the sale lasts until October 11, we expect many of these LEGO deals to sell out before that, so we recommend you grab the ones you want quickly.