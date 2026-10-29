Funko Debuts ‘Mini XL’ Line Featuring Harry Potter, Demon Slayer, and More

It’s hard to believe that the Funko POP! line has already been around for 16 years. The little beady-eyed collectibles made their debut back in 2010, and they’ve been a staple in the collectible toy world ever since. But Funko makes more than just POP!—and now it’s debuted the first wave in a brand new line called Mini XL.

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These figures live up to their name thanks to how little they are. Each measures 3.3 inches tall and retails for $9.99, making them even more affordable than their POP! cousins. The first wave features four figures and is slated for a December 26 release date. If you’d like to pre-order them, all four are available at Entertainment Earth. Amazon also lists Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Harry Potter, with the other two still to come.

Available December 2026 | $9.99

Harry Potter has captured the hearts of billions, thanks in large part to Daniel Radcliffe’s stellar performance as the title character in the much-loved film series. It makes perfect sense that Funko included him in the first Mini XL wave (and we would not be at all surprised to see Hermione and Ron in future waves).

With his Nimbus 2000 Racing Broom in one hand and his trusty wand in the other, this little 3.3-inch Harry comes in a themed window box and (thankfully) will take up much less room than your POP! Collection. His anime-esque eyes and innocent grin make him hard to resist!

Available December 2026 | $9.99

Even though it’s already been seven years since the anime debuted, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba still stands as a classic that many fans love. Protagonist Tanjiro Kamado is one of my favorite anime characters of the last decade, so it’s no surprise he also made the cut for wave one of the Mini XLs.

Tanjiro is 3.3 inches tall and wears his signature green-and-black checked haori and hanafuda-like earrings. This figure strikes a powerful pose with his fiery katana, which is a perfect match for the spirit of the character. Funko mentions that this, as well as all the other figures in the Tiny XL line, are perfect as cake toppers (and can be kept afterwards, which is even cooler).

Available December 2026 | $9.99

There’s something adorable about seeing the best-known of all kaiju shrunken down to a tiny size, especially when you consider the largest recorded height for Godzilla is Godzilla Earth’s 984 feet (as cited in the Godzilla anime trilogy from 2017-2018). Yes, it can destroy entire cities in a breath, but look at its cute lil’ spiky toes!

Like the others in this wave, Godzilla is 3.3 inches tall and comes in a really cool windowed box patterned with vintage Godzilla movie posters. You can detach the blue energy burst and display the figure with or without it.

Terrifier Art the Clown Mini XL Vinyl Figure

Available December 2026 | $9.99

Fellow horror junkies will be happy to see Art the Clown from the Terrifier series as part of this first wave, and his appearance seems perfectly timed with spooky season. In case you’ve never seen it, Art is the main character in the slasher series and is known for his brutally violent kills.

This 3.3-inch Art wields his flamethrower as fire licks his ankles, and he’s wearing that sadistic look we know so well. He comes in a windowed box with a dark brick background. If you’re a Terrifier fan, Funko has made a lot of Art POP! figures, so be sure to check those out too.