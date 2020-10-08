Best Buy Takes On Amazon Prime Day 2020 With Black Friday Deals

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sales event takes place on October 13th and 14th, and it seems as though it will mark the official kickoff of Black Friday deals this year. Given the very unusual nature of our current situation, we've heard a lot about retailers planning to ditch the standard Black Friday post Thanksgiving process in favor of a longer stretch of online deals. Best Buy is doing just that by releasing their first Black Friday deals on the same day as Amazon's Prime Day.

Best Buy promises that "dozens of deals" will be available, including a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $529.99 ($220 off) (it might be this model), laptops starting at $119.99, and JBL Free True Wireless headphones for $69.99 ($80 off). Best Buy notes that additional Black Friday deals, will launch later in October.

Black Friday hasn't been confined to a single day in years, but the term is truly obsolete in 2020. That said, you might experience more anxiety related to getting the best possible price over such a long span. Best Buy has a policy in place to try and ease those fears, which is outlined below.

"If you are a My Best Buy member and you purchase a qualifying item (those identified between Oct. 13, 2020, and Oct. 14, 2020, with a “Black Friday Price Guaranteed” message on them on BestBuy.com) and the price of qualifying item goes lower than your purchase price prior to Nov. 28, 2020, we will refund you for the difference between your purchase price and the lower price. Reimbursements will take place by Dec. 14, 2020. Limitations apply. Full details at BestBuy.com/BlackFriday on Oct. 13."

Note that Walmart will also be launching their own deals to combat Amazon's Prime Day starting on October 11 at 4pm PT / 7 pm ET. We expect that there will be a lot of price matching going on between these retailers during this period, so make sure to compare before pulling the trigger.

Given uncertainties about product stock levels this holiday season, we also suggest jumping on solid deals when they turn up as opposed to waiting to see if the price drops further at a later date. Make good use of retailer return policies (which are often extended at this time of year) and Black Friday guarantees like the one Best Buy is running when necessary.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.