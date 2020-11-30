Amazon Launches a One-Day Cyber Monday Deal on Nerf Blasters

Amazon has switched over from Black Friday 2020 deals to Cyber Monday deals starting today, November 30th - and one of the biggest toy sales on the list is all about Nerf blasters and accessories. Like previous sales, it includes massive discounts on many of the most popular blasters - but the prices are only valid until the end of the day.

You can shop the Amazon's entire Nerf sale right here until the clock strikes midnight (or supplies run out). To help get you started, we've picked a few of our favorite deals below.

On a related note, Hasbro recently announced the release of the Nerf Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper Blaster, which is based on the blasters seen in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The Death Trooper Blaster features Nerf's GlowStrike technology which creates light effects and charges the darts to make them glow when fired. It can hold three Nerf Elite foam darts (included) which can be fired by pumping the priming slide and pulling the trigger.

You can order the Nerf Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Death Trooper Blaster here at GameStop for $34.99.

