Amazon's Black Friday 2020 Marvel One-Day Toy Sale is Here
Amazon has finally launched their biggest Black Friday 2020 deals, and Marvel fans have a Thanksgiving treat to take advantage of until the end of the day today, November 26th. The sale includes huge discounts on Marvel Legends toys, Funko Pops, Citizen watches, and more.
You can shop Amazon's Marvel sale right here until the clock strikes midnight. However, some of the products might not make it that far before selling out. We've listed a handful of these products below broken down by category.
Marvel Funko Pop Black Friday Deals
- Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series - Hulk, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 2 of 6 - $13.99
- Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series - Hawkeye, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 3 of 6 - $13.99
- Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series - Thor, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 4 of 6 - $13.99
- POP Marvel Spider-Man Homecoming Tony Stark - $8.29
Marvel Toys Black Friday Deals
- Maximum Venom, Venom Ooze 12.5-Inch Figure - $20.99
- Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist - $69.99
- Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet - $69.99
- Marvel's Mysterio Retro Collection Action Figure - $13.99
- Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Collectible Action Figure Deluxe Marvel's War Machine - $20.99
- Marvel Legends Series X-Men Psylocke, Nimrod, and Fantomex Pack (Amazon Exclusive) - $55.99
- Marvel Legends Series X-Men Magneto and Professor X 2-Pack - $34.99
- Marvel Legends Series Captain America and Peggy Carter 2-Pack - $34.99
- Marvel Thanos Toy 9.5-inch Scale Figure - $9.09
- Legends Series Toys 6" Collectible Action 6 Pack Alpha Flight 6 Pack - $76.99
Marvel Apparel Deals
- Citizen Watches Men's Marvel Heroes - $118
- Citizen Watches Men's Spider-Man - $140
- Citizen Watches Women's Captain Marvel - $178.50
There are a lot more Marvel products available in Amazon's one-day sale, so take advantage of it all right here while you can.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.