Amazon's One-Day Marvel Holiday Sale is On
Amazon is spreading out their big holiday deals this year, and Marvel fans have a Black Friday-style sale to take advantage of until the end of the day today, October 30th. It includes up to 30% off Marvel Legends figures, Funko Pops, board games, apparel, and more.
You can shop Amazon's Marvel sale right here until the clock strikes midnight. However, some of the products might not make it that far before selling out. We've listed a handful of these products below broken down by category.
Marvel Funko Pop Deals
- Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series - Hulk, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 2 of 6 - $13.99
- Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series - Hawkeye, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 3 of 6 - $13.99
- Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series - Thor, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 4 of 6 - $13.99
- Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series - Black Widow, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 5 of 6 - $13.99
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Ant-Man & The Wasp - 10 Inch Giant Man, Amazon Exclusive - $20.99
- Marvel: Avengers Infinity War - Captain America - $7.99
- Marvel: Avengers Infinity War - Eitri 6" Amazon Exclusive - $11.19
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Deals
- Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist - $69.99
- Marvel Legends Series Pirate Deadpool - $13.99
- X-Men Hawkeye and Logan 2-Pack - $34.69
- Marvel Legends Series X-Men Psylocke, Nimrod, and Fantomex Pack (Amazon Exclusive) - $55.99
- Marvel Legends Series X-Men Magneto and Professor X 2-Pack - $34.99
- Marvel Legends Series Captain America and Peggy Carter 2-Pack - $32.19
Marvel Board Game Deals
- Hail Hydra - $11.80
- 5-Minute Marvel - $12.05
- Marvel United - $24.49
Marvel Apparel Deals
- Citizen Watches Men's Marvel Heroes - $132.75
- Citizen Watches Men's Spider-Man - $157.50
- Citizen Watches Women's Captain Marvel - $157.50
There are a lot more Marvel products available in Amazon's one-day sale, so take advantage of it all right here while you can.
