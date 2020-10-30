Amazon's One-Day Marvel Holiday Sale is On

Amazon is spreading out their big holiday deals this year, and Marvel fans have a Black Friday-style sale to take advantage of until the end of the day today, October 30th. It includes up to 30% off Marvel Legends figures, Funko Pops, board games, apparel, and more.

You can shop Amazon's Marvel sale right here until the clock strikes midnight. However, some of the products might not make it that far before selling out. We've listed a handful of these products below broken down by category.

Marvel Funko Pop Deals

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Deals

Marvel Board Game Deals

Marvel Apparel Deals

There are a lot more Marvel products available in Amazon's one-day sale, so take advantage of it all right here while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.