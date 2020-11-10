Amazon's Star Wars Holiday Sale is Live Today Only
If you're interested in getting some early holiday shopping done for a Star Wars fan in your life, today would be a great day to to it because Amazon is running a big sale on a wide range of toys and apparel. It includes up to 40% off Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series Figures, Tamashii Nations samurai Star Wars figures, Funko Pops, t-shirts, and more.
However, some of the products might not make it that far before selling out. We've listed some of these products below broken down by category.
Star Wars Funko Pop Deals
- Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars - Millennium Falcon with Han Solo - $38.99
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - 6 Inch Wampa Vinyl Figure - $17.49 (1 of 6 in the Battle at Echo Base Series)
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - Han Solo and Tauntaun - $17.49 (2 of 6)
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - Flocked Chewbacca - $17.49 (3 of 6)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Han Solo in Carbonite - $7.50
- Funko Pop! Games: Jedi Fallen Order - Cal Kestis with BD-1 - $8.99
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Rise of The Skywalker - Dark Rey - $6.99
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Star Wars - Han and Leia 2-Pack - $12.50
Star Wars Hasbro Deals
- The Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber - $123.49
- Star Wars The Black Series 4-LOM and Zuckuss - $34.99
- Star Wars The Black Series Sith Jet Trooper - $16.09
- Star Wars The Black Series Chewbacca & C-3PO - $34.99
- Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Darth Vader - $17.49
- Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Bounty Hunters Figure Set - $20.99
- Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Jedi Order Action Figure Set - $20.99
Star Wars Tamashii Nations Deals
- Meisho Movie Realization Sohei Darth Maul Action Figure - $50.49
- Shadowtrooper Action Figure - $42.15
- Meisho Movie Realization Ronin Jango Fett Star Wars Action Figure - $56.99
- Meisho Movie Realization Honyaku Karakuri C-3PO "Star Wars" Action Figure - $47.50
- Meisho Movie Realization Ashigaru Taisho Captain Phasma - $49.50
- Bandai Meisho Movie Realization Samurai Kylo Ren - $56.99
While you're at it, you might want to check out all of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian products that Disney has released for their Mando Monday events.
