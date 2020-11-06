Mando Mondays Week 3: A Bounty of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Merch

Disney's Mando Mondays weekly event is coming up on a third installment this Monday, November 9th with another bounty of new toys, collectibles, books, and more that celebrate the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Below you'll find details on the release schedule, what to expect, and where all of the new products will be available. You'll also find a breakdown of the items from Mando Mondays week 1 and 2, along with the new items from week 3 when they become available.

Mando Mondays Release Dates and Times

Mando Mondays events will occur each week through December 21st. The third wave of Mando Mondays products are expected to debut Monday, November 9th at around 10am PST (1pm EST) with pre-orders going live at 1pm PST (4pm EST).

Mando Mondays: What to Expect

We're expecting even more Hasbro Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection figures, Baby Yoda plush, Funko Pops, and so on in week three. However, now that Season 2 of The Mandalorian has premiered on Disney+, we might start to see more products that focus on plot points from S2 episodes.

Where Will the Mando Mondays Merch Be on Sale?

Mando Mondays toys, collectibles, clothing, games and more will be available via the retailers below. Note that many of the upcoming Mando Mondays items will be retailer exclusives.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is live on Disney+ now. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

