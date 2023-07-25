Another Fancy, Full-Scale Ghostbusters Proton Pack Replica Has Launched

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a Ghostbusters fan that's interested in strapping an unlicensed nuclear accelerator on your back, you have several options depending on how much you're willing to spend. For example, there was Hasbro's Haslab proton pack that launched back In January as a crowdfunded project priced at $400, and Spirit Halloween recently launched a fairly budged-friendly version back in April priced at $249.99. Now HalloweenCostumes.com is chiming in with their own house-made, life-size Ghostbusters Proton Pack replica that includes all of the bells and whistles for $500.

Features include sounds from the 1984 film, a light-up cyclotron, and loads of little touches to improve authenticity and comfort. These touches include extra padding and a support that's similar to an Alice frame – something that we haven't seen on previous replicas An official breakdown of features can be found below.

Molded plastic replica proton pack

Sturdy, length-adjustable padded shoulder straps

Heavy duty padded waist strap fastens w/ plastic parachute buckle

Neutron wand is connected to pack by flexible plastic tubing

Knobs on wand fit into slot on side of pack to store when not in use

When activated by push button on wand grip, pack lights up and makes movie realistic sounds

Requires 2 AAA batteries, not included

The Ghostbusters Proton Pack replica is in-stock and shipping now here at HalloweenCostumes.com.



In other Ghostbusters news, a sequel to Afterlife is on the way that's expected to hit theaters in December, though the current actor and writer strikes might end up delaying the film. Few details have been released about the sequel, but it's set to be directed by Gil Kenan, who wrote Afterlife.

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," Kenan shared in a statement about taking over directorial duties from Jason Reitman. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Reitman added, "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."