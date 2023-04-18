Ghostbusters Screen-Accurate Proton Pack Being Released by Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween might most be known for helping customers get into the spirit of the spooky season, but being a Ghostbusters fan is something that can be celebrated all year long, which makes the release of a life-size proton pack featuring movie-accurate details such an exciting opportunity for franchise fans. Given the size of the item, costumes featuring the item typically skimp on the pack itself, but Spirit Halloween has pulled out all the tops to impress fans with signature elements from the equipment used in the franchise. You can head to Spirit Halloween to pick up your proton pack now while supplies last.

The prop is described, "Get the job done and hit the streets ready to bust any spirits that come your way with this new and improved Ghostbusters Life-Size Replica Proton Pack. This proton pack features movie-quality details with light-up and sound features and has three different activation modes: power-up, shoot, and power down you can trigger with the push of a button! The detachable light-up wand, high-voltage warning stickers, and tangled wires add extra authenticity to your Ghostbusters getup. The adjustable straps make wearing this proton pack easy and comfortable for a long night of ghost-busting. With the included gloves and authentic logo patches you can suit up in your best Ghostbusting suit and look just like you came straight out of the film!"

Officially licensed

Light-up and audio features

Includes:

Proton pack

Gloves

3 Authentic logo patches

Adjustable straps

Dimensions: 26" H x 15" W x 10" D

Material: Plastic, foam, polyester, nylon, wire

Battery Type: 3 AA batteries required (not included)

Velcro closure

Care: Spot clean

Imported

(Photo: Spirit Halloween)

While this prop will surely come in handy this upcoming October, its life will extend even further with a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel expected to hit theaters in December.

Few details have been released about the sequel, but it's set to be directed by Gil Kenan, who wrote Afterlife.

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," Kenan shared in a statement about taking over directorial duties from Jason Reitman. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film."

Reitman added, "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

