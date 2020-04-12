MacBooks Get Discounts Up to $1500 in Huge One-Day Easter Sale

Things are certainly different for Easter this year, but at least there are still some big sales to take advantage of. For example, if you’re in the market for Apple gear, Best Buy is blowing out several MacBook Pro models as well as a new iMac. The discounts range between $500 and $1500, so this is a big one.

You can shop the eligible MacBook Pro models here and the iMac sale here. Best Buy’s entire list of 1-day only Easter sale items can be found here. Inside you’ll also find deals on Beats headphones, 4K televisions, soundbars, and more. A breakdown of the MacBook Pro deals can be found below. Note that the most powerful MacBook Pro on the list – the 15-inch with AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 – was already sold out at the time of writing (keep tabs on the link below for a restock), so time is of the essence on the remaining models.

Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar – Intel Core i9 – 32GB Memory – AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 – 1TB SSD – Space Gray $2649.99 at Best Buy ($1500 off)

Apple – MacBook Pro – 15″ Display with Touch Bar – Intel Core i9 – 32GB Memory – AMD Radeon Pro 560X – 1TB SSD – Space Gray: $2599.99 at Best Buy ($1200 off)

Apple – MacBook Pro 15.4″ Display with Touch Bar – Intel Core i9 – 16GB Memory – AMD Radeon Pro 560X – 512GB SSD – Space Gray: $2299.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)

Apple – MacBook Pro 15.4″ Display with Touch Bar – Intel Core i9 – 16GB Memory – AMD Radeon Pro 560X – 512GB SSD – Silver: $2299.99 at Best Buy ($500 off)

Apple – 21.5″ iMac® with Retina 4K display (Latest Model) – Intel Core i3 (3.6GHz) – 8GB Memory – 1TB Hard Drive – Silver – $1049.99 at Best Buy ($250 off)

