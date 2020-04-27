Avengers: Endgame Anniversary Marked With Stunning Vinyl Box Set Soundtrack Release

Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters a year ago on April 26th, 2019. It was the culmination of a saga that spanned 11 years and 23 films - a crowning achievement for Marvel and Disney that went on to become the highest grossing film of all-time. Unfortunately, the landscape for the movie industry is looking a lot different in April of 2020, and reliving Endgame's glory is as good as it gets right now. That said, Mondo is preparing to celebrate the moment with a stunning 6XLP vinyl box set release featuring composer Alan Silvestri's scores to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame combined with some amazing new artwork by Matt Taylor.

The full box set is pressed on 6x 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl with individual tri-fold jackets - all housed in a web store-exclusive slipcase ($90 - ships in June). However, the score for each film can be purchased individually pressed on 3x 180 Gram black vinyl ($45). If you want to add these sets to your collection, here's what you need to know...

The Avengers: Infinity War / Avengers: Endgame Mondo vinyl box set release will be live here at the Mondo Shop at 12pm CST (1pm EST) on Wednesday, April 29th. Odds are they will sell out quickly, so be there at launch time.

In addition to the vinyl, an Avengers slipmat featuring Captain America's shield on one side, and Thanos on the other will be available along with a Goose Enamel Pin.

Mondo had the following to say about Alan Silvestri's score for both films:

"His score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, is full of triumphant bombastic beats and solemn down notes – perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. For AVENGERS: ENDGAME, Silvestri's score is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, "Portals.” We are honored to present them both in their complete format on vinyl for the first time."

