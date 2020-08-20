This Baby Yoda Shoulder Sitter Tops Off Your Mandalorian Halloween Costume

Last month, Disney released a magnetic The Child (aka Baby Yoda) shoulder sitter plush that sold out ridiculously fast. The chances of a restock on that version aren't looking good at the moment, but there is an alternative. Rubie's has released their own Baby Yoda shoulder sitter for Halloween, and it features a lot more detail than the Disney version.

Rubie's Baby Yoda is also affixed to your shoulder via a strap, which may or may not be more secure than a magnet. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for September. It's a perfect companion to Rubie's The Mandalorian Beskar Armor costume, which is available to pre-order here at Walmart for only $29.97 (also ships in September). Then again, the Baby Yoda shoulder sitter works with pretty much any outfit if you ask us.

Of course, the Baby Yoda shoulder sitter can't compete with a cute dog in a costume. If you have a furry friend that 's willing to dress up as Baby Yoda that's definitely the way to go.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child pet costume is currently available to order here at shopDisney for $26.99 - $29.99 in sizes S to XL. Features include a faux fur collar, self-stick fabric fastener, and the aforementioned plush hands holding a shiny plush frog. You can check out the rest of Disney's pet costume collection right here. Other new costumes for 2020 include an Ewok, Buzz Lightyear, Maleficent, Olaf, Stitch, Tinker Bell, Woody, and more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.