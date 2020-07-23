Take Baby Yoda Everywhere With This Shoulder Sitter Plush

If you can't bear to be apart from The Child (aka Baby Yoda) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Disney's new shoulder sitter plush is for you. It looks similar to Disney's 11-inch Baby Yoda plush, only in a compact 5-inch form. It includes a magnetic fabric disc that you place under your shirt, so Baby Yoda stays secure while you go about your day.

You can order The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush directly from Disney for $19.99. It's in stock and shipping now. When things return back to normal and you can attend events in costume again, we're thinking that this plush will work well in a Mandalorian pirate mashup. If you want to go all out with that concept, we have a ridiculously expensive replica helmet to show you...

Anovos, purveyors of high-end, officially licensed prop replicas, unveiled a Star Wars: The Mandalorian helmet earlier this year that is as close to a screen-used prop as you're likely to get without being Pedro Pascal. In fact, Anovos 3D scanned the actual helmets from the show to achieve accuracy within 0.2 millimeters, and worked with info from The Mandalorian prop department to get the paint just right. They even finished the prototype side-by-side with the originals to ensure that they match as closely as possible.

What's more, these helmets are fully wearable, and fit heads that wear up to a size 8 US hat. The helmets are also crafted from fiberglass and hand-painted, so no two are exactly the same. That having been said, if you're a collector willing to spend a Beskar ingot or two on a replica of this caliber, you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $649.99 with shipping slated for August.

