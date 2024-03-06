Barbie 65th Anniversary Signature Dolls Go On Sale Today

Barbie is turning 65 this year, but she's in her prime thanks to the historic success of the Barbie movie from director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie. While we don't know exactly what the future holds for the film franchise (outside of Ryan Gosling performing "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars), it seems likely that we'll return to Barbieland in the not too distant future. In the meantime, Barbie's birthday celebrations will provide plenty for fans to be excited about in 2024, and it all starts with these new Signature Doll releases.

The 65th Anniversary Barbie Signature doll collection features a classic couture gown with white and black stripes, which is a nod to the bathing suit design worn by the original 1959 Barbie. Pre-orders are expected to go live today, March 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here Entertainment Earth with each doll priced at $60 (free US shipping on orders $79+). They may also be available here on Amazon and directly from Mattel at some point today. Needless to say, they're going to be popular so jump on them quickly.

Mattel is also celebrating Barbie's birthday by recognizing eight women that "embody the brand's mission to inspire stories to shape the future." To that end, one-of-a-kind dolls were made in their likeness which means that, sadly, they won't be for sale. Check out the image above to see if you can guess who some of women are before looking at the list below.

Viola Davis (United States): Critically Revered Artist, Activist, Producer, Philanthropist, and Best-Selling Author

Shania Twain (Canada): Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon

Dame Helen Mirren (United Kingdom): Acclaimed Actress and Advocate for Women's Stories

Kylie Minogue (Australia): Singer, Songwriter, and Actress

Maira Gomez (Brazil): Content Creator

Lila Avilés (Mexico): Director, Producer, and Screenwriter

Nicole Fujita (Japan): Model

Enissa Amani (Germany): Comedian

"Barbie's story has never been just about her. It's about the countless young kids she's inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way. For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream–and dream big." – Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls

"I was telling stories through my music by the time I was ten years old. Writing stories and being able to share with them with friends, family, and even the world has always been cathartic and felt like a way to manifest the future I wanted for myself. I applaud Barbie for encouraging girls to create their own narratives and I'm honored to serve as a storyteller and role model during their 65th anniversary year. Dreaming is wonderful, but being able to put those dreams into action is a crucial step that Barbie helps girls visualize."

- Shania Twain, Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon

"I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie. To be chosen by Barbie as a Role Model is a huge compliment, and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life. It's a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements; becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame-and having my own Barbie! The intricacy and detail of the doll is extraordinary; I love that the Barbie doll is wearing one of my favourite ever red carpet looks, and it was the first time I'd ever had blue hair, and it felt so exciting. I like to embrace theatrical fashion and the joy that having fun with fashion can bring, and I think that this joy should beage-less. And the cherry on top of the cake is my doll having a miniature Oscar. It is an absolutely perfect reproduction." – Dame Helen Mirren, Acclaimed Actress and Advocate for Women's Stories