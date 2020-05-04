Barbie Star Wars Day Rey, Stormtrooper, C-3PO, and Chewbacca Dolls Are Available Now

Last year Mattel celebrated Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope with the launch of Star Wars-themed Barbie dolls with Princess Leia, R2-D2, and Darth Vader style. Mattel promised that those dolls would be the first in a series of Star Wars releases, and they made good on that promise for Star Wars Day 2020 with the debut of Rey, Stormtrooper, C-3PO, and Chewbacca Barbies! As you will see, the glamour level of these dolls is off the charts.

Once again, the new Star Wars Barbie dolls are priced at $99.99 each, and you can pre-order them via the links listed below. You'll also find the official descriptions that break down their wild outfits.

Star Wars x Barbie Rey Doll - Pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth for $100: "Barbie journeys to a galaxy far, far, away! This highly collectible Star Wars x Barbie Rey Doll takes design inspiration from Rey’s legendary look to capture her adventurous spirit in a runway-ready silhouette. She wears a crystal pleated chiffon gown with a crossover neckline and draped hood influenced by Rey’s gauzy crosspiece. A slit reveals ombre boot-leggings in gold-and-copper hues, while accessories with a hammered-gold look complete her heroic ensemble. The Star Wars x Barbie Rey Doll is an excellent addition to any collection and makes a terrific gift for both Star Wars and Barbie fans. She comes with a Star Wars doll stand and a certificate of authenticity, ready to assume her rightful place in your galaxy!"

Star Wars x Barbie Stormtrooper Doll - Pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth for $100: "Barbie goes Star Wars! Highly collectible, this remarkable Star Wars x Barbie Stormtrooper Doll is inspired by the warriors’ legendary look and captures their plastoid armor in a runway-ready silhouette. The doll is striking in head-to-toe white over a black bodysuit with a shiny patent-leather look. A platinum bob, dark glasses, cuffs, a utility belt, and boots with a knee protector plate complete the battle-armor-inspired look. The Star Wars x Barbie Stormtrooper Doll is an excellent addition to any collection and makes a terrific gift for both Star Wars and Barbie fans. It comes with a Star Wars doll stand and a certificate of authenticity, ready to enlist in your Stormtrooper Corps."

Star Wars x Barbie C-3PO Doll - Pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth for $100: "Based on the protocol droid's iconic look, this collectible Star Wars x Barbie C-3PO Doll shines in a head-to-toe liquid-gold look with accents of sheer organza and golden sequins. Polished details include a golden collar, bangles, C-3PO-inspired glasses, and a brilliant cincture echoing the droid’s primary power coupler outlet. The Star Wars x Barbie C-3PO Doll is an excellent addition to any collection and makes a terrific gift for both Star Wars and Barbie fans. It comes with a Star Wars doll stand and a certificate of authenticity."

Star Wars x Barbie Chewbacca Doll - Pre-order at Barbie.com (exclusive) for $150: "During his long life, Chewbacca has been many things: Wookiee warrior, ace smuggler and rebel hero. This collectible Star Wars x Barbie doll takes design inspiration from Chewie’s legendary look, bringing a glamorous edge to signature costume elements in a runway-ready silhouette. Star Wars Chewbacca x Barbie doll wears a lavish faux fur coat over a strapless dress with a fur skirt and bodice of vinyl and sheer organza. Chic details include a furry headband and knee-high boots, as well as cuff bracelets and a handbag inspired by Chewbacca’s signature bandolier and satchel. Star Wars Chewbacca x Barbie doll makes the perfect addition to any collection and a great gift for Star Wars and Barbie fans. Includes a Star Wars doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity."

Robert Best, Senior director of Barbie Design had this to say about the new dolls:

"The new series of dolls needed to maintain the same feeling as the first series, but also offer enough new details and surprises to keep fans excited about the new additions. For this second series, I really wanted to push the fashion elements even further. There are amazing shoe designs, great accessories and jewelry that would be at home in a runway show or a high fashion editorial photo shoot."

"The clothing designs are also highly detailed with unusual textures and materials," Robert added. "One design features micro sequins and sheer organza panels, while another features faux fur and a sculpted plastic bodice. I think these will really deliver to fans of high fashion as well as fans of the Star Wars galaxy."

