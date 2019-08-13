Mattel’s Stylish Star Wars Vader, Leia, and R2-D2 Barbie Dolls Are Live

It’s finally happened! Mattel is celebrating Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope with a collection of Barbie dolls that look like they just stepped on the runway at a fashion show. The collection includes R2-D2, Princess Leia, and our personal favorite – Darth Vader. Actually, Darth Barbie kind of looks like the designer in this high fashion scenario, and she isn’t going to be easy to please.

The Star Wars Barbie dolls run $100 each, and you can pre-order them via the links listed below with shipping slated for November 18th (in plenty of time for the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th). We highly suggest that you reserve them quickly, because the dolls are intended for collectors – and they’re going to be HUGE.

According to Insider, these are the first Barbie dolls in a series of Star Wars collectibles, so stay tuned for more. Official descriptions for each of the dolls can be found below.

Princess Leia Barbie: Princess Leia Organa was one of the Rebel Alliance’s greatest leaders, fearless on the battlefield and dedicated to ending the tyranny of the Empire. This collectible Star Wars x Barbie doll captures Princess Leia’s iconic look in an elegant white gown with dramatic, floor-length sleeves. Details include a silvery peplum belt, cuff jewelry and an up-do inspired by her signature bun hairstyle.

R2-D2 Barbie: A resourceful astromech droid, skilled starship mechanic and fighter pilot’s assistant, R2-D2 showed great bravery in rescuing his masters and their friends from many perils. Star Wars R2-D2 x Barbie doll captures the lovable droid’s look in a geometric ensemble with a dome skirt, bomber jacket and thigh-high boots over silvery tights. A vibrant blue ponytail and “radar eye” detail complete the look.

Darth Barbie: Once a heroic Jedi Knight, Darth Vader was seduced by the dark side of the Force, became a Sith Lord, and led the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Order. This collectible Star Wars x Barbie doll captures Darth Vader’s Sith armor silhouette in a head-to-toe shiny-black ensemble. Metallic details at her collar and waist, dark glasses and an emblematic black cape finish the look.

