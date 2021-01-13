Transforming Chogokin Pac-Man Mech With Ghost Blaster Arms is Available Now

Tamashii Nations has launched a Pac-Man Chogokin action figure that features a Pac-Man mini figure in the cockpit of a giant Pac-Man mech. Features include arms that can shoot flying punch fists or ghosts, a cockpit that opens, and a transformation mode that appears to turn the Pac-Man mech into a vehicle with tank-like treads. We didn't see this coming, but we love it.

Indeed, the Chogokin Pac-Man figure is a very unique and delightfully bizarre collectible. A conversation piece that might be hard for Pac-Man fans and gamers in general to resist - even with the $90 price tag. That said, it sold out quickly here on Amazon, but pre-orders are still available here at Entertainment Earth for $89.99 with free shipping slated for September. You can check out additional images in the gallery below.

Note that Tamashii Nations alo released The Pac-Man S.H. Figuarts figure ($19.99) and Waka Waka Pac-Man Proplica ($34.99) in celebration of the iconic video game character's 40th anniversary. The Figuarts figure features multiple accessories like additional hands and expressions. The Proplica features a chomping mouth when rolled, and sound effects like ghost-chasing, pellet-munching and the intermission scene music. Images for these figures can also be found in the gallery below.

All three of Tamashii Nations' new Pac-Man figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. While you're at it, you might be interested in the new Pac-Man arcade cabinet that Arcade1Up released at CES this week. Details and pre-order info can be found right here.

