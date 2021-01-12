New Arcade1Up Cabinets Are Up For Pre-Order

Arcade1Up hit the ground running at CES 2021 with the announcement of a whopping seven new cabinets for your home arcade. Among these upcoming releases are the 1992 game X-Men, Dragon's Lair from 1983, Killer Instinct from 1994, a 4-player pub table, and a new line of Legacy Edition cabinets packed with a dozen games each.

Release dates and pricees for these new Arcade1Up cabinets were not released as part of the announcement, but it appears as though the pre-order process has begun. At the time of writing, Best Buy has pre-orders up for the Bandai Namco Legacy Cabinet ($399.99 - arrives on March 30th, 2021) and the Pong Pub Table ($549.99 - arrives on April 1st, 2021).

Given Arcade1Up's history with releases We expect that some or all of the remaining cabinets will go up for pre-order here at Best Buy and / or here at GameStop and Walmart soon. This post will be updated as new pre-orders go live. We expect that the aforementioned X-Men, Dragon's Lair, and Killer Instinct Cabinets will be especially popular when they are released, so you'll want to keep a lookout for those. A full breakdown of the games on the seven new Arcade1Up releases can be found below.

X-Men 4-Player Arcade Cabine t: X-Men, Captain America and the Avengers, and Avengers in Galactic Storm (Wi-Fi enabled)

Dragon's Lair : Dragon's Lair, Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp, and Space Ace

Killer Instinct : Killer Instinct, Killer Instinct 2, Battletoads, and Battletoads / Double Dragon (Wi-Fi enabled)

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet : Pac-Man, Pac-Land, Pac-Man Plus, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Dig Dug Ii, Mappy, and Rompers

Atari Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet : Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Akka Arrh, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar , Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe, and Space Duel

Capcom Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet : Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Turbo, Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Darkstalkers, Strider, Commando, Final Fight, Ghost n Goblins, and 1944

Pong 4 Player Pub Table: Pong, Quadra Pong, Pong Doubles, Warlords, Pong Sports, Circus Atari, Tempest, and Super Breakout

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.