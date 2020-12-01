Christmas Tree Skirts Feature Baby Yoda, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More

We are officially into December, and that means it is time to get serious about putting up those Christmas decorations. That having been said, your Christmas tree would do well with a skirt - especially one that features designs based on such fandoms as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Disney, Rick and Morty, and Harry Potter.

The good news is that Hot Topic has released a just such a range of fandom-focused Christmas tree skirts for the holidays. You can shop the entire collection right here - most are priced around $39.90. Some of our favorite tree skirts in the lineup include:

You can shop more of Hot Topic's fandom Christmas tree designs right here. Hot Topic's entire collection of holiday decor is available here (it includes stockings that will pair perfectly with the tree skirts).

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.