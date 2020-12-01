Christmas Tree Skirts Feature Baby Yoda, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More
We are officially into December, and that means it is time to get serious about putting up those Christmas decorations. That having been said, your Christmas tree would do well with a skirt - especially one that features designs based on such fandoms as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Disney, Rick and Morty, and Harry Potter.
The good news is that Hot Topic has released a just such a range of fandom-focused Christmas tree skirts for the holidays. You can shop the entire collection right here - most are priced around $39.90. Some of our favorite tree skirts in the lineup include:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Tree Skirt: A roulette wheel design featuring Sally, Jack, Sandy Claws, Scary Teddy, Oogie Boogie and more. Order it here at Hot Topic.
- Disney Tree Skirt: A sketch-inspired design featuring Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger with presents and trees. Order it here at Hot Topic.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Tree Skirt: Features Baby Yoda with gingerbread treats, snowflakes and a "Species Unknown" text design. Order it here at Hot Topic.
- Harry Potter Tree Skirt: A ring design featuring Harry Potter symbols. Available in black and cream. Order it here at Hot Topic - Black / Cream
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Tree Skirt: Features chibi versions of Avatar: The Last Airbender characters like Aang, Sokka, Appa and more. Order it here at Hot Topic.
- Rick and Morty Tree Skirt: Features a portal design that makes it seems as though your Christmas tree popped up from another dimension. Order it here at Hot Topic.
You can shop more of Hot Topic's fandom Christmas tree designs right here. Hot Topic's entire collection of holiday decor is available here (it includes stockings that will pair perfectly with the tree skirts).
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.