Save 40% on The Art of The Last of Us Part 2 Deluxe Edition

Dark Horse Books has partnered with Naughty Dog to create what appears to be an absolutely gorgeous art book for the upcoming video game The Last of Us Part II. The hardcover book will be available in both standard and deluxe editions, with the latter adding an exclusive cover design and slipcase along with a lithograph. Both will contain 200 pages of art along with “intimate creator commentary”.

Both books will arrive on June 16th, but if you’re game for the deluxe edition, the time to pre-order is now. Amazon has just given The Art of the Last of Us Part 2 Deluxe Edition the 40% off treatment, which drops the price to $53.99. You can reserve a copy right here (the standard edition is available here with a 10% discount). Note that you won’t be charged until it ships, and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are this is that discount, so lock it down while you can. A closer look at the cover is available below.

The official description for the game reads:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29th for PlayStation 4. Pre-orders for the standard, special, and Collector’s Editions of the game are available here at Best Buy now.

