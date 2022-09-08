Día de Muertos Barbie and Ken Dolls For 2022 Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For the fourth year running, Mattel has launched their Barbie and Ken doll lineup for Día de Muertos 2022. Once again, the designs are gorgeous, and this time around a doll designed by the world-renowned Mexican fashion designer Benito Santos is up for grabs. Details about each doll can be found below.

Barbie 2022 Dia De Muertos Doll ($79.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22): "The Barbie Día De Muertos series honors the customs, symbols and rituals often seen throughout the festive time of remembrance. Barbie celebrates the time-honored holiday with this Día De Muertos Barbie doll wearing a ruffled dress in a rich royal purple, with pigment-print skeletons, calavera sugar skulls and flower details. Her bone belt is the perfect finishing touch. Crowning her head is a vibrant cempasúchil flower and rose headband with streaming ribbons. In gorgeous packaging featuring an original illustration, this collectible doll is ideal for display and gifting."

Barbie 2022 Dia De Muertos Ken Doll ($79.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22): "Día De Muertos Ken doll's charro look features a bright blue shirt under a vest with skulls, flowers, roses and bones in rich tones. A calavera sugar skull bolero tie and sombrero with a golden band complete his look."

Barbie 2022 Dia De Muertos Benito Santos Barbie Doll ($100) – Buy at Mattel Creations / Member Exclusive / See on eBay: "Barbie celebrates Día De Muertos with a collaboration featuring world-renowned Mexican fashion designer Benito Santos. Barbie doll's statuesque black dress is inspired by the rich cultural tradition of charro suits. Ornate white and crimson embroidery unfurl across the dramatic silhouette of the gown, including its layered mermaid hem. The outfit is accentuated by a cropped bolero jacket, red bow tie, and holiday-inspired headpiece."

In related news, Mattel's Fisher-Price brand is also celebrating Día de Muertos this year with a set of adorable Little People Collector figures. Details about that release can be found here.

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) kicks off on November 1st and runs through November 2nd. It's a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses.