Día de Muertos Is Celebrated With a Little People Collector Set

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is traditionally celebrated on November 1st and November 2nd. It's a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties. The holiday has captured the attention of companies such as Mattel with their annual Barfbie releases, Funko with their Día de Muertos DC Pop figures, and Disney with items like this Mickey Mouse Sugar Skull backpack. Now Fisher-Price is putting their own spin on the tradition with a new Little People Collector set.

The Fisher-Price Little People Collector Día de Muertos set can be ordered here on Amazon for $19.99. It is in stock and shipping now. Fisher-Price has highlighted the traditions that they intended to capture in the official description below.

"Adorned with calaveras (skulls) and bright cempasúchiles (marigolds), the vibrant set features three 2.5-inch Little People, donning traditional celebratory garb:

A woman dressed in a traditional ruffled dress and cempasúchils, also known as "flowers of the dead," whose fragrance is said to guide souls to their altar and their waiting families.

A man with a sombrero and guitar, as musicians are known to play guitars throughout graveyards to serenade the dead.

A joyous calacas (skeleton), a notable symbol for Día de Muertos with a custom-designed skull.

Brightly colored papel picado frames the three-tiered entrance, decorated with traditional and symbolic elements of Día de Muertos, including candles and incense to guide the spirits home. Pan de Muerto is left as an ofrenda (offering) on the altar."

Fisher-Price's iconic Little People toys have been updated with a Collector lineup of special edition figures that feature pop culture themes. Little People Collector sets based on The Office, The Lord of the Rings, and Ted Lasso are just a few of the popular themes that they've tacked with these adorable little figures in recent years.