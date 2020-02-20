Disney’s Cinderella Gets a 70th Anniversary Hot Topic Fashion Collection

Disney’s Cinderella debuted in theaters on February 15th, 1950. That means that one of the greatest animated films of all-time just turned 70! To mark the occasion, Disney has partnered with Hot Topic / Her Universe on a fashion collection that celebrates the ultimate Disney princess.

The centerpiece of the collection is definitely the cold shoulder dress, which is based on the iconic blue ballgown from the film. It features a functional corset on the back, adjustable back strap, a criscross trim on the front, a carriage-print pattern along the bottom hem. It even has a major upgrade over Cinderella’s dress – pockets! The dress is available to order here at Hot Topic in standard sizes ($47.92 – 20% off) and here in plus sizes ($51.92 – 20% off).

Next up in the collection is this cute ringer dress adorned with the mice Jaq, Gus Gus and Suzy working hard to sew up the perfect outfit for you. You can grab one here at Hot Topic in standard sizes ($31.92 – 20% off) and here in plus sizes ($35.92 – 20% off)

Rounding out the collection is the “A Dream is a Wish” varsity stripe shirt and the “Stroke of Midnight” tie-front tank top. Both designs are currently available in standard and plus sizes with prices that range from $21.52 to $26.32.

We also have to point out the amazing Jaq and Gus sneakers, which aren’t part of the Her Universe collection, but they would be a great alternative to glass slippers – especially if you’re paring it with the sewing mice ringer dress. They’re also super cheap at only $23.92.

You can check out Hot Topic’s entire Disney collection right here for more accessories to pair with the Her Universe Cinderella outfits.

