Disney’s Haunted Mansion Merry Minstrel Funko Pop Arrives Tonight

If you’ve been collecting the Pop figures Funko released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Disney‘s The Haunted Mansion attraction, the latest opportunity to grab an exclusive is happening tonight. Here’s what you need to know…

The Haunted Mansion #580 Merry Minstrel Pop figure will be available online right here at Hot Topic starting tonight, September 19th / 20th between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). Hot Topic’s sister site BoxLunch still has Groundskeeper Pop figures up for grabs if you hurry. As for the rest of the Haunted Mansion Funko Pop collection, your best bet at this point is to grab them on eBay.

Note that the Merry Minstrel Pop figure should be trickling out to brick-and-mortar Hot Topic stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to risk missing it, grabbig one online tonight is the way to go. Once again, if it sells out head on over to eBay.

On a related note, Funko released a new Pop figure based on Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent in the upcoming Disney film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Funko definitely kicked this Pop figure up a few notches in terms of detail when compared to the version they released for the original 2014 film.

The new Maleficent 2 Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with a ship date slated for November. If you want to round out your collection, the original live-action Maleficent Funko Pop is available on eBay in the $50 to $80 range. The Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Funko Pop figure is available here (a Diamond Collection version is also on eBay).

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.

