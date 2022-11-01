Disney+ Offering U.S. Subscribers Early Access To Collectibles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney is considering offering early access to Disney merchandise for subscribers to Disney+, according to a statement from the company. The media giant is no stranger to such cross-promotion, having created a Disney Parks ecosystem that includes discounted tickets, easy access to FastPass, and more for people who stay at Disney resorts near their parks -- and such subscriber perks are also not especially uncommon, with DC being an obvious example, since DC Universe Infinite subscribers have early or even exclusive access to plenty of stuff, including new variant covers tied to their new "Ultra" membership, which launched in October.

Disney+ subscribers will be able to purchase new Star Wars lightsabers, Black Panther masks and other merchandise starting on today, a week ahead of the general public, Walt Disney Company announced. The privileges are currently only available in the United States, and Disney is presenting it as a trial run of the program.

According to Disney, subscribers can visit shopDisney.com/DisneyPlusSpecialAccess or the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+, to scan QR codes to purchase highly-anticipated items before the general public. Some of the early access will be for products created to fill a holiday season demand for merch related to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Frozen, Lightyear, and Star Wars.

"Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber," said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+. "We're excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney+."

"By providing our Disney+ subscribers special access to curated merchandise on shopDisney, we are uncovering new ways for our fans to shop and further connect content and commerce," said Naveen Seshadri, EVP Global Retail.

Here's a rundown of the products that the "special access" test will grant Disney+ subscribers:

Additionally, Disney+ subscribers will have exclusive access for shopDisney made-to-order merchandise, including new t-shirt and sweatshirt designs from Disney's Frozen 2 and Disney and Pixar's Lightyear.