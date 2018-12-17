‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Super Saiyan God Vegeta S.H. Figuarts Figure Now Available

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has already broken Dragon Ball box office records in Japan and it “absolutely floored” the audience at the U.S. premiere last week. That makes the release of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta S.H. Figuarts action figure even more exciting.

Indeed, the figure is available to pre-order in the U.S. right here for $59.99 with shipping slated for June. Odds are we will see a sell out during the pre-order period, so reserve one while you still can. The figure stands at 5.10-inches tall and includes multiple hands, three face plates, an alternate head (Super Saiyan God), and a whole bunch of articulation.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in Japanese theaters, and Funimation will be bringing the film to U.S. theaters on January 16. Tickets for the film are now on sale. The official description reads:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!“

