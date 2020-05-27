Final Fantasy 7 Remake Soundtrack Gets Digital, Limited Edition CD Releases

The gorgeous soundtrack from Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake was released as a 2-LP vinyl set earlier this year, but fans that don't own a turntable now have options to own the music on digital and as part of a limited edition "Special Edit Version" CD collection. Here's the breakdown:

Digital: The Final Fantasy VII Remake Soundtrack includes 156 tracks and is available digitally via the following sources (it was not available on Spotify at the time of writing):

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Soundtrack is also available in a Limited Edition Special Edit Version 8-disc CD set that includes a bonus disc with 24 additional tracks that are not available on digital. It also comes with the fancy packaging pictured above. The CD set is available to pre-order in the US here on Amazon with a release date slated for June 5th.

At the time of writing, the set is priced at $111.99 on Amazon, but we expect it to drop to around $78 before release (you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts). This matches the price that Square Enix plans to charge when the set goes on sale. It is currently on wait list status if you would rather go that route. You can check out a full track list for the CD set right here.

The official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake reads:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

