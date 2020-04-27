The Final Fantasy 7 Remake 2-LP Vinyl Set is Cheaper Than Ever

Final Fantasy VII Remake from Square Enix is now available on the PlayStation 4, and this gorgeous 2-LP picture disc vinyl set was released alongside the game. It features specially selected music highlights from the classic Final Fantasy VII as well as the new Final Fantasy VII Remake. It also happens to be massively discounted at the moment.

At the time of writing, you can grab the Final Fantasy vinyl set here on Amazon for $59.36 which is 26% off list and the lowest price we've ever seen on it. Note that it's a limited edition, so when they're gone they're gone. Below you'll find a complete track listing for the release along with additional images on the vinyl discs. While you're at it, you might want to check out the upcoming Final Fantasy VII / Remake poster book and art book which are also on sale.

Disc: 1 A Side - Final Fantasy VII Remake:

1. REMAKE: The Prelude

2. REMAKE: Tifa's Theme

3. REMAKE: Let the Battles Begin !

4. REMAKE: Flowers Blooming in the Church

Disc 1 B Side - Final Fantasy Remake:

1. REMAKE: Turks' Theme

2. REMAKE: Hurry !

3. REMAKE: Scorpion Sentinel

4. REMAKE: Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII

Disc:2 C Side - Final Fantasy VII:

1. The Prelude

2. Opening - Bombing Mission

3. Tifa's Theme

4. "Shinra, Inc."

5. Let the Battles Begin !

6. Turks' Theme

Disc 2 D Side - Final Fantasy VII:

1. Flowers Blooming in the Church

2. Who...Are You?

3. Fight On !

4. Fanfare

5. The Chase

6. Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII

The official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake reads:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

