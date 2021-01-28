Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends Funko Pops Are Very Real

You may have forgotten the imaginary friends of your childhood, but it's clear that many of us still remember the animated series Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, which ran on Cartoon Network from 2004 to 2009. The first Funko Pop figures from the show launched at Funko Fair 2021, and they quickly ranked among the most popular launches of the event to date.

If you're unfamiliar, Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends was created by Craig McCracken, who was also behind the mega hit Powerpuff Girls series. The premise was brilliant - imaginary friends become real when kids conjure them up, and therefore need a place to go after their companions outgrow them. Enter the orphanage run by Madame Foster, where imaginary friends await adoption by the next generation of children.

The common figures in the Foster's Funko Pop collection include Bloo, Mac, and Eduardo which are available to pre-order now here at Walmart, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Hot Topic. However, you'll want to go after the exclusive Flocked Eduardo Pop figure first, which is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can pre-order right here while it lasts.

As noted, the Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends is part of the Funko Fair 2021 event, which stretches over the course of 10 days. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figures released at the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

