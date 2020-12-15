The New Friday the 13th Collection Blu-ray Box Set Gets a 31% Off Deal

The #1 best seller in Horror on Amazon right now is the the Friday the 13th Blu-ray Collection. It includes all 12 films on 16 discs, plus all of the previously released bonus materials, a bunch of new bonus materials (full details below), a fancy slipcase (each film also comes in a separate Blu-ray case with the original theatrical artwork), a 40-page collectible booklet, new 4K transfers of Parts 1-4, and more. It also happens to be 31% off right now, which is an all-time low price by a mile.

The Friday the 13th Blu-ray boxed set. The full breakdown of the set and its special features can be found below.

DISCS ONE & TWO: Friday the 13th (1980)

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut)

Audio Commentary With Director Sean S. Cunningham, Screenwriter Victor Miller, And More (Unrated Cut)

Fresh Cuts: New Tales From Friday The 13th

The Man Behind The Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham

A Friday The 13th Reunion

Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 1

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)

TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

S. Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)

K. Radio Spot (NEW To The Set)

S. Theatrical Trailer

International Theatrical Trailer (NEW To The Set)

DISC THREE: Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Amy Steel Podcast Interview

Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book

Friday's Legacy: Horror Conventions

Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 2

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)

Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)

TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

Theatrical Trailer

DISC FOUR: Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Film Elements

In 2D And A NEW 3D Version

Audio Commentary With Actors Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker, And Dana Kimmell

Fresh Cuts: 3D Terror

Legacy Of The Mask

Slasher Films: Going For The Jugular

Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 3

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)

TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)

Theatrical Trailer

DISC FIVE: Friday the 13th: The FInal Chapter (1984)

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary With Director Joe Zito, Screenwriter Barney Cohen, And Editor Joel Goodman

Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch

Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 4

Slashed Scenes With Audio Commentary By Director Joseph Zito

Jason's Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter

The Lost Ending

The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I

Jimmy's Dead Dance Moves

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)

TV Spot (NEW To The Set)

Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)

Theatrical Trailer

DISC SIX: Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

NEW Audio Commentary With Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, And Tiffany Helm

Audio Commentary With Director/Co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, Actors John Shepherd And Shavar Ross

Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)

Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 5

The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II

New Beginnings: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part V

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)

TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

Theatrical Trailer

DISC SEVEN: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

NEW Audio Commentary With Thom Mathews, Vinny Gustaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, And CJ Graham

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin, Actor Vincent Guastaferro, And Editor Bruce Green

Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)

Lost Tales From Camp Blood - Part 6

The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III

Jason Lives: The Making Of Friday The 13th: Part VI

Meeting Mr. Voorhees

Slashed Scenes

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)

TV Spots (New to the Set)

Theatrical Trailer

DISC EIGHT: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1987)

Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And Actor Kane Hodder

Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And actors Lar Park Lincoln And Kane Hodder

Jason's Destroyer: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VII

Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis

Makeover By Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**

Slashed Scenes With Introduction

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot (NEW To The Set)

DISC NINE: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Audio Commentary With Director Rob Hedden

Audio Commentary With Actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett, And Kane Hodder

New York Has A New Problem: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan

Slashed Scenes

Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

DISCS TEN & ELEVEN: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements (Theatrical Version)

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements With HD inserts (Unrated Version)

NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Adam Marcus, And Kane Hodder

NEW Audio Commentary With Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke

Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Screenwriter Dean Lorey

Additional TV Footage With NEW Optional Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke

Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

DISC TWELVE: Jason X (2002)

NEW Audio Commentary With Kane Hodder, Writer Todd Farmer, And Peter Bracke

NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Kane Hodder, Kristi Angus, And Todd Farmer

Audio Commentary With Director Jim Isaac, Writer Todd Farmer, And Producer Noel Cunningham

The Many Lives Of Jason Voorhees – A Documentary On The History Of Jason

By Any Means Necessary: The Making Of Jason X – Making-Of/Production Documentary

Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot (NEW To The Set)

DISC THIRTEEN: Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu, Actors Robert Englund And Ken Kirzinger

21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including The Original Opening And Ending With Optional Commentary By Director Ronny Yu And Executive Producer Douglas Curtis

Behind-The-Scenes Coverage Of The Film's Development – Including Screenwriting, Set Design, Makeup, Stunts, And Principal Photography

Visual Effects Exploration

My Summer Vacation: A Visit To Camp Hackenslash

Pre-Fight Press Conference At Bally’s Casino In Las Vegas

Original Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Music Video: Ill Nino "How Can I Live"

DISC FOURTEEN: Friday the 13th (2009)

Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – Remembering The Groundbreaking Original Movie

Terror Trivia Track With Picture-In-Picture Comments From The Cast And Crew

The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees – A Look At The Making Of

Additional Slashed Scenes

The Best 7 Kills

DISC FIFTEEN: BONUS DISC (#1)

NEW Interview With Composer Harry Manfredini

NEW Location Featurette On Parts 1 & 2

The Friday The 13th Chronicles – An 8-Part Featurette

Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – A 3-Part Featurette

Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!

Tales From The Cutting Room Floor

Friday The 13th Artifacts And Collectibles

Jason Forever – Q&A With Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham, And Kane Hodder

DISC SIXTEEN: BONUS DISC (#2)

Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – Including Interviews With Adrienne King And Melanie Kinnaman (78 minutes)

Slice And Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – Including Interviews With Corey Feldman And John Carl Buechler (75 minutes)

Trailer Reel – All 12 Trailers In A Row

Friday The 13th (2009) TV Spots

Friday The 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit

