Dead by Daylight Teases Dungeons & Dragons Crossover

Dead by Daylight confirmed this week a major new crossover with Dungeons & Dragons finally confirmed to be a part of the asymmetrical game at some point. Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive teased as much on Thursday with just enough of a glimpse of the Dungeons & Dragons DLC to confirm that it's actually happening, though no details about what this release would consist of were shared. There's a Dead by Daylight anniversary event coming up soon, however, so players know where they can look if they want to learn more about this Dead by Daylight x Dungeons & Dragons crossover.

The teaser in question was just a brief one that showed what appears to be a Beholder smashing up against an iron fence, but the logo was all Dead by Daylight players needed to see anyway. Behaviour confirmed in the teaser that we'll learn more about this crossover on May 14th.

Despite having a long list of premium, licensed DLCs already in Dead by Daylight, the wishlist for crossovers players want to see is even longer, and Dungeons & Dragons has long been part of those lists. Behaviour typically sends out surveys gauging players' interests in various crossover opportunities, but even though Dungeons & Dragons has never really been part of those surveys, it's a pitch we've seen from the community regardless.

How it'll be implemented, however, remains to be seen as there are several different kinds of DLCs that Dead by Daylight typically gets. You've got ones like the Alien Chapter which are considered the full package in that they come with a Killer, a Survivor, and a new map all in one DLC. On occasion, DLCs add only a Killer like Chucky or only a Survivor like Nicolas Cage. Less common than those are cosmetic-only crossovers like the one that we got for Attack on Titan, though considering how excited people have been at the idea of a Dungeons & Dragons crossover, the DLC will hopefully be one of the more involved options.

Dead by Daylight players will learn more about this Dungeons & Dragons DLC on May 14th.