The Friday the 13th Eight Movies For $13 Deal is Back

Today is Friday the 13th for 2021, and that's always a lucky day for fans of the classic horror franchise because it means you can score a huge deals on the films. The biggest of these deals offers the Friday the 13th 8-movie collection for only $13 on digital.

At the time of writing, you can download the collection in standard or HD here at VUDU / FandangoNow and here on iTunes with the $13 deal until the end of the day today, August 13th. The collection includes the following films:

Friday the 13th Part I

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

If you want to go bigger, the recently released Friday the 13th Blu-ray Collection includes all 12 films on 16 discs, plus all of the previously released bonus materials, a bunch of new bonus materials, a fancy slipcase (each film also comes in a separate Blu-ray case with the original theatrical artwork), a 40-page collectible booklet, new 4K transfers of Parts 1-4, and more. The new Friday the 13th Blu-ray boxed set is available here on Amazon for $130.71 (18% off). It can also be had here at Walmart for the same price.

